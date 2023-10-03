Celebrity deaths 2023: A list of high profile celebrities who have died in 2023 including Michael Gambon
All of the high profile celebrities deaths that have happened in 2023 including Jeff Beck, Len Goodman and more.
and live on Freeview channel 276
As the year draws on, it’s usually a happy time with lots to look forward to including Halloween, more excuses to stay inside, cosy nights under the blanket, Christmas, Boxing Day and much more.
But, people also use the chance at the end of the year to reflect, and many also take the opportunity to pay respects to those we lost over the year, whether that be personal friends, family members, favourite musicians and more.
Advertisement
Advertisement
We’ve only just ticked over into the tenth month of the year but have already sadly lost a whole host of much loved celebrities such as Len Goodman, Michael Gambon, Francis Lee, David McCallum and more.
Celebrities who have died in 2023
Len Goodman
Len Goodman died aged 78 on April 22, just three days before his 79th birthday. The Strictly Come Dancing star joined the show during its infancy in 2004, and spent 12 years on the show before leaving on Christmas Day in 2016.
Michael Gambon
One of the more recent celebrity deaths in the year was Michael Gambon. Best known for his role as Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter film series from 2004 to 2011, he received three Olivier Awards and four BAFTA TV Awards. In 1998, he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for services to drama.
Francis Lee
Former footballer Francis Lee played for Manchester City, Derby and more and also represented England 27 times across a four year period. He died on Monday, October 2 aged 79.
Tina Turner
Advertisement
Advertisement
Dubbed the ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’, the world was shocked when Tina Turner died from natural causes in Switzerland on May 24, 2023 aged 83. She was noted for her "swagger, sensuality, powerful gravelly vocals and unstoppable energy.
Jeff Beck
The English guitarist rose to prominence as a member of the rock band the Yardbirds. Beck was ranked in the top five of Rolling Stone and other magazines’ lists rankings of the greatest guitarists. He died on January 10 aged 78.
Sinead O’Connor
Sinead achieved international success at a young age. Aged 23, Her 1990 album, I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got, marked her greatest accomplishment, selling over seven million copies worldwide.Its lead single, "Nothing Compares 2 U", was honoured as the top world single of the year at the Billboard Music Awards. She died aged 56 on July 26, 2023.