All of the high profile celebrities deaths that have happened in 2023 including Jeff Beck, Len Goodman and more.

As the year draws on, it’s usually a happy time with lots to look forward to including Halloween, more excuses to stay inside, cosy nights under the blanket, Christmas, Boxing Day and much more.

But, people also use the chance at the end of the year to reflect, and many also take the opportunity to pay respects to those we lost over the year, whether that be personal friends, family members, favourite musicians and more.

We’ve only just ticked over into the tenth month of the year but have already sadly lost a whole host of much loved celebrities such as Len Goodman, Michael Gambon, Francis Lee, David McCallum and more.

Celebrities who have died in 2023

Len Goodman

Len Goodman was a frequent attendee at West Ham United matches (Images: Getty Images)

Len Goodman died aged 78 on April 22, just three days before his 79th birthday. The Strictly Come Dancing star joined the show during its infancy in 2004, and spent 12 years on the show before leaving on Christmas Day in 2016.

Michael Gambon

Sir Michael Gambon

One of the more recent celebrity deaths in the year was Michael Gambon. Best known for his role as Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter film series from 2004 to 2011, he received three Olivier Awards and four BAFTA TV Awards. In 1998, he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for services to drama.

Francis Lee

Francis Lee pictured at Man City back in 1973

Former footballer Francis Lee played for Manchester City, Derby and more and also represented England 27 times across a four year period. He died on Monday, October 2 aged 79.

Tina Turner

TINA TURNER IN SYDNEY.(Photo by Patrick Riviere/Getty Images)

Dubbed the ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’, the world was shocked when Tina Turner died from natural causes in Switzerland on May 24, 2023 aged 83. She was noted for her "swagger, sensuality, powerful gravelly vocals and unstoppable energy.

Jeff Beck

Jeff Beck performing at Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival 2007 in Bridgeview, Illinois (Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Gibson)

The English guitarist rose to prominence as a member of the rock band the Yardbirds. Beck was ranked in the top five of Rolling Stone and other magazines’ lists rankings of the greatest guitarists. He died on January 10 aged 78.

Sinead O’Connor

Sinead O’Connor performing in Vancouver in the 1980s. (Photo by Mandel Ngan/ AFP via Getty Images)