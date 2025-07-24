Charity auction for century-old pioneering hybrid car

The 1917 Woods Dual Power, one of the earliest gasoline-electric hybrid vehicles ever built, will be auctioned by H&H Classics on behalf of StarterMotor.

One of the first hybrid cars ever built more than one hundred years ago is going under the hammer to raise valuable funds for StarterMotor, a charity based on the Bicester Motion campus in Oxfordshire.

The 1917 Woods Dual Power, one of the earliest gasoline-electric hybrid vehicles ever built, will be auctioned by H&H Classics on behalf of StarterMotor, a charity whose mission is to support a younger generation to find work experience and careers in the classic car sector.

Offered as a restoration project looking for completion, the historic car that was originally built in Chicago by the Woods Motor Vehicle Company, will go under the hammer on Wednesday 30th July at the Pavilion Gardens, Buxton, with an estimated price of £9,000 - £11,000.

The car, one of the first true hybrids, which arguably inspired the electric revolution over 100 years ago, was bequeathed to the StarterMotor charity in 2021 with the owner’s aspiration for his most prized restoration project to be completed.

However, the charity sadly never had the financial or people resources to continue and finish the car’s restoration.

In recognition of the charity’s need for financial support, and the hope that whoever acquires the car takes it through to completion, the owner’s family kindly and generously support the sale of the car to the benefit of StarterMotor.

Steve Cootes, General Manager at StarterMotor, said: “The 1917 Woods Dual Power was a century ahead of its time, and this particular model provides a wonderful opportunity for an enthusiast, or enthusiasts, to fulfil a very rewarding restoration project.”

Only around 1,900 examples of this type were ever produced. The car operated on battery power from start-up and up to speeds of 15mph, at which point the petrol engine cut in to take the car to its top speed of 35mph.

The car going under the hammer was fully restored in New Zealand in the mid-1980s andthen shipped back to its German owner. However, it was tragically almost completely destroyed in a fire in 2011. Its previous owner undertook the task of straightening the chassis and front axle which are original to the car. Some sub-assemblies of the car, including the rear axle and steering box, were not damaged in the fire.

Lucas Gomersall, Motor Car Specialist at H&H Classics, said: “The Woods Dual Power was a pioneering car and surviving models are rare and much sought after by collectors.

“We’re delighted to offer this example for auction in the hope it will raise as much funds as possible for StarterMotor and, also, that it finds a new home for its restoration to be completed.”

For more information about StarterMotor, visit www.startermotor.co, while for H&H Classics, visit www.handh.co.uk.