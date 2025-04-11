Charity warns of increased risks of drowning during school holidays and warm weather

RLSS UK is a national water safety education charity

The Royal Life Saving Society UK (RLSS UK) is calling on members of the public to be safe around water this Easter holiday following an increase in drownings during warmer weather.

As temperatures rise, so do the number of drownings recorded per day. Research conducted by the water safety education charity has found that, on average, when temperatures reach 21 to 22.9°c, 2.5 times as many drownings occur each day, in comparison to cooler days.

With the weather expected to reach highs of 23°c in areas and schools across the UK entering Easter break, families and young people are being urged to stay safe whilst enjoying time around water.

The dangers of open water are clear as the charity’s National Drowning Update has reported that children aged five and over are more likely to drown in inland water, with those aged 13-17 years old most likely to be actively entering the water to swim.

RLSS UK is urging families and young people to follow the Water Safety Code

With temperatures yet to hit peaks that it could do by summer, there are fears the number of drownings could surge.

The charity’s concerns follow the confirmed tragic loss of two young lives across England in the last week.

Matt Croxall, Interim Charity Director, said: “Whilst we recognise that during school holidays and nice weather it is easy for people to want to go open water swimming, it is important that individuals do so safely, not fatally.

“By following the Water Safety Code and knowing how to respond in an emergency, should the worst happen, the public can ensure accidental drownings remain preventable.”

RLSS UK is urging members of the public learn the Water Safety Code, never swim alone and strongly advises that people choose safe, lifeguarded sites to cool off.

If groups do choose to enter open water, water safety advice provided by RLSS UK includes considering surroundings, bearing in mind hazards, like currents, and the risk of cold-water shock. Further recommendations include entering the water slowly, carefully and staying within a standing depth if conditions change.

The charity advises that individuals who witness an emergency do not enter the water to attempt rescue anyone in trouble themselves. Instead, they should call 999 and if possible, throw the person in trouble something that floats. Importantly, for those who do get into difficulty in the water; stay calm, float on your back and call for help.