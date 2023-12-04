Christmas Gift Guide 2023: From little kids to big kids we have tried and tested them all

The best Christmas gifts and toys for kids 2023 (Canva Images)

It's the most magical time of year but searching all the shops in store and online for the perfect Christmas gift can be a bit stressful. When it comes to children's gifts and toys you really do need to get it right because well if you don’t they're more than happy to tell you if they really don’t like it.

We tried and tested toys and gifts from a list as long as Santa’s to help whittle it down to the absolute must haves. Boys or girls big or small we have got you covered so you can feel at ease knowing that when it comes to Christmas day they will be very very happy.

Christmas Themed Gifts

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Buddy Elf activity box £59 - This has to be one of the best ideas for Christmas gifts I’ve seen in a long time. To get fully into the festive spirit this box could be an idea for a Christmas eve box as it’s full of fun activities. The box includes: five Elf Eyes unscented self-heating eye masks, wish wand and spell sheet, cuddly Buddy the dog plush toy, 'The Lost Wish' book, Christmas activity book, Buddy's Hide & Sleep wind down game, exclusive free audiobook downloads and Sleepy Elf meditation download.

Personalised Elf book £22.99 - The Christmas Muddle Personalised Story Book starring your children and their Elf. Personalised gifts make any item feel extra special and this book will have any child feeling the spirit of Christmas with the amount of detail that goes into it including the colour of the child's front door and the names of five of their closest friends.

Boppi Christmas Jigsaw puzzle (150 pieces) £16.99 - A jigsaw puzzle is another idea that could be a gift to calm kids down on Christmas Eve or if you just want a bit of peace and quiet from them on Christmas Day.

Board Games

Squishmallow Take 4 £16.99 - The Squishmallow craze has taken over and now there is even a board game. The fast and quick-thinking game even includes the exclusive Benny the Bigfoot Squishmallow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Snow Problem £22.99 - Hoping it will snow this Christmas? Well with this snow game you can build your very own snowman without having to depend on the British weather, Fun for all the family to enjoy.

Cluedo board game £43.72 - The classic ‘who done it’ board game Cluedo is always a winner to play after Christmas day lunch. Get everyone together, switch off the TV and enjoy the game as a family.

Kids Toys

Sonic Collectible Figures £4.99 each - Sonic the Hedgehog is a classic toy for kids and ‘kidults’. There are eight of your favourite action figures to collect and are a great idea for stocking fillers.

Brainstorm Toys My Very Own Fairy Cottage Keepsake Box £14.99 - This is the perfect gift for anyone that loves fairies and crafting. The kit includes everything you need to make your very own keepsake fairy cottage - with no mess and glows in the dark.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Number Blocks Step Squad Mission Headquarters £39.99 - If you're looking for a gift that is fun and educational then this is it. Learn about numbers with this complete Number Blocks playset.

For the Big Kids

Gamer Bean Bag £112.99 - Teenagers will love this Gamer Bean Bag to relax whilst they play their favourite console. The material feels super soft and looks luxe so it can happily sit in their bedroom or as an extra seat in your living room over the festive period. It's available in three different colours.

Skateboards from £14.99 - Skateboards have been a firm favourite for kids and teens over the years and these ones from the Skates website come in a range of colours or designs and all skateboarding levels from beginner to expert.

Scooters from £18.95 - If scooters are more your thing then Skate also have a huge range of foldable scooters in either three or two wheelers. Just don’t forget to buy the helmets, elbow and knee pads.

Something a little different

Advertisement

Advertisement

My Very Own Solar System £24.99 - Explore the universe with your very own solar system. The remote controlled set features eight detailed colour planets that orbit the sun which ights up and can be used as a nightlight.

Groov-e Kidz Digital Camera Price £24.99 - Unleash your child's inner artist with this digital camera. The camera is available in two colours blue and pink and can be used by children from age four. It features a 2" HD Screen and a 40 Megapixel Lens. Capture all the fun of Christmas Day through the eyes of a child.

Cake in a jar (set of 3) £19.99 - The clever little bakers at Candy Cupcakes have created a trio of cakes in a jar. Choose from Victoria sponge, double chocolate, zesty lemon sponge, sticky toffee sponge, carrot cake and red velvet cake. Eat them straight from the or warm up in the microwave for an extra special little treat.