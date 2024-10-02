10 most Instagrammable Christmas parties across the UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Christmas is coming and it's time to celebrate in style!

Leading Christmas party company, Fizzbox gives us the lowdown on the most Instagrammable Christmas parties in the UK for 2024.

Where: 11 Ordnance Crescent, London, London, SE10 0JH

Celebrate Christmas in style this year

Price: £144 per person

Roll up, roll up! This Urban Funfair theme definitely packs the wow factor and promises all the fun of the fair with a stylish twist. Expect the likes of entertainment from an actual, indoor funfair, which includes exhilarating dodgems, swing boats, and a whole host of fairground games. For food, you’ll be able to sink your teeth into delicious canapes, a seated two-course meal, and a variety of sweet treats galore. Plus, a DJ will provide the soundtrack to your night, carrying you through to the early hours.

Where: Knowsley Safari, Prescot, Liverpool, L34 4AN

Price: From £59.40 per person

Step into a world of glamour and indulgence as you arrive at this chic venue. You'll be greeted with delectable canapés, stylish bars and jaw-dropping aerial performers. Head over to the Arc de Triomphe terrace bar for more entertainment from trapeze artists and the lively French maids. Take your seat beneath the star-lit ceiling for a three-course feast with dessert treats at the Doughnut Wall and Ice Cream Theatre. Between courses, enjoy world-class entertainment at the foot of the Eiffel Tower, followed by a night of dodgems, a charity casino and dancing until midnight.

Where: The Burlington, Burlington Arcade, Birmingham, B2 4JQ

Price: From £150 per person

Kick off your Christmas celebrations in Birmingham with a night of Bond-style glamour at the Skyball! Hosted at The Burlington Hotel, this party is a red-carpet event from start to finish. Sip on a glass of prosecco as you arrive before tucking into a mouth-watering three-course meal. With bottomless drinks flowing, the DJ will set the scene with iconic Bond tunes. Feeling lucky? Head to the casino tables for some fun bets. And don’t miss the glitter bar for that extra sparkle before hitting the dance floor!

Where: Maidstone Exhibition Hall Kent County Showground, Detling, Maidstone, ME14 3JF

Price: From £47.40 per person

Step into a world of vibrant energy and mystery with this exciting Far Eastern-themed Christmas party. Upon arrival, explore the buzzing neon bar and dive into a chilled drink while you enjoy spectacular entertainment from LED dancers and UV acrobats. Once seated under beautiful foliage, feast on a mouth-watering meal prepared by award-winning caterers. The fun doesn’t stop there. After dinner, hit the dodgems, try your luck at the charity casino or dance the night away on the state of the art dancefloor.

Where: Unit 9a Brewery Quarter, Caroline Street, Cardiff, CF10 1AD

Price: From £46.40 per person

Swap the sleigh for a cell and head to Alcotraz for a festive night behind bars! Gather your group, put on your orange jumpsuits and get ready to smuggle in your favourite liquor past the grumpy wardens. Once inside, the ‘inmates’ will whip up four delicious, festive-themed drinks for you to enjoy. With one hour and 45 minutes to sip, relax and soak up the immersive prison atmosphere, you’ll be fully entertained by live actors playing guards and inmates. Bring along a 70cl bottle and let the inmates mix up mocktails or cocktails.

Where: Main Courtyard Paintworks, Bath Road, Bristol, BS4 3EH

Price: From £59.40 per person

Step into the glamorous world of Monte Carlo with this spectacular Christmas party! Walk the red carpet into Millionaire's Casino where you’ll be greeted by the flash of paparazzi cameras. Start your evening with mouth-watering canapés and marvel at the incredible aerial performers while sipping drinks at one of the chic bars. Whether you're in the mood for Champagne, a classic cocktail or the high-energy vibe of the Monaco Grand Prix Zone, there’s something for everyone. Enjoy a tasty three-course dinner under a sparkling starlit ceiling, followed by amazing live entertainment. Wrap up the night with roulette, dancing and a tasty midnight snack for those who last till the end!

Where: Proud Cabaret, 83 St George's Road, Kemptown, Brighton, BN2 1EF

Price: From £49 per person

For a festive party with serious flair, head to Proud Cabaret in Brighton’s buzzing Kemptown for their Secret Burlesque Society show. Kick off the night with a refreshing welcome drink before settling in for a night of jaw-dropping entertainment. As you sit back and enjoy the show, you’ll also be treated to a decadent three-course meal prepared by Proud’s top chefs. From acrobats and fire eaters to dazzling burlesque performers, the Vegas-style spectacle will leave you amazed. With show-stopping acts, sparkling costumes, and plenty of glitz, it’s a Christmas celebration like no other.

Where: The Midland Hotel, 16 Peter Street, Manchester, M60 2DS

Price: From £162 per person

Celebrate the season in style at The Midland Hotel’s Motown-themed Christmas party. Start the evening in style with a glass of prosecco and a red carpet entrance. After, sit down to a delicious three-course feast made with fresh, seasonal ingredients. While you dine, enjoy the soulful sounds of a live Motown singer. With bottomless drinks flowing, you’re set for a fun night ahead. After dinner, dance to a live Motown band, try the casino tables or get glammed up at the glitter bar.

Where: Sheraton Grand by Marriott, 1 Festival Square, Edinburgh, EH3 9SR

Price: £162 per person

Hosted by West End Events at The Sheraton Grand on December 6th, this spectacular evening promises plenty of razzle-dazzle. Come in your finest 1920s attire and make your entrance down the glamorous red carpet for a VIP arrival. That’s followed by a meet and greet with the glitzy flapper girls. Once inside the venue, things kick off with a sparkling drinks reception, followed by a mouth-watering three-course meal, all while being entertained by singers and Charleston dancers. During the evening, guests will be spoiled with all-inclusive wine, beer, and soft drinks. Further entertainment follows with a live band, fun casino tables, glitter face painters and a photo booth.

Where: Hamilton Park, Bothwell Road, Hamilton, Glasgow, ML3 0DW

Price: From £59 per person

Sleigh the festive season the right way with these Sparkle & Shine party nights at the city’s iconic Hamilton Park Racecourse. Filled with glitz and glam, you and your group of friends, family, or colleagues will head to the Grandstand, where you’ll each enjoy a glass of bubbly to start the fun. As the festive atmosphere sparkles around you, prepare yourselves for an evening of drinking, dining, and all-out Yuletide merriment! Get stuck into a decadent three-course dinner that’s packed with seasonal flavours, before dancing your way through to the wee hours with the resident DJ who’ll be spinning all the latest and greatest tunes.