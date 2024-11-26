5 top tips for surviving the office Christmas party when sober

The office Christmas party is one of the work highlights of the year, offering a chance to relax, socialise, and celebrate with colleagues. However, for those who choose to stay sober – whether for personal, health, or other reasons – it can be a tricky event to navigate.

From handling pressure to drink to avoiding awkward questions, surviving the office festivities while sober requires a bit of planning and confidence. Instant Offices have shared their guide to surviving the Christmas party when sober:

1. Set Your Boundaries Early

One of the most common challenges for sober partygoers is the pressure to drink. Colleagues may offer you drinks or jokingly ask why you’re not joining in. The key is to set your boundaries early, in a polite but firm way. You don’t need to give a long explanation, but a simple, “I’m not drinking tonight, but thank you!” is usually enough. Most people should respect your choice and once you’ve established it, you’ll find it much easier to stick to.

The office Christmas party is about more than just drinking – it’s a chance to bond with colleagues, enjoy some festive food, and have fun outside of the office. Shift your focus from the drinks to the people and the celebration. Engaging in lively conversation will keep you involved and make the event enjoyable, regardless of your sobriety.

2. Have a Non-Alcoholic Drink in Hand

If you’re worried about standing out without a drink in hand, there’s no need to be. Opt for a festive non-alcoholic drink, like a soda with cranberry juice, a mocktail, or a non-alcoholic alternative. Having a drink in hand not only helps you feel more included in the festivities but, it can also save you from constantly fielding well-meaning but annoying questions about why you’re not drinking.

3. Know Your Limits and Stay True to Yourself

Being sober doesn’t mean you have to be the “designated driver” or take on the role of babysitting others. You can still have a great time without taking on that responsibility. Don’t feel obligated to stay longer than you’re comfortable with or get involved in situations that don’t suit you.

4. Find Your People

If you’re feeling out of place, try to find colleagues who are also sober or those you’re already friendly with. There’s often comfort in numbers, and you may find that others are also choosing not to drink.

5. Have an Exit Strategy

If you’re starting to feel overwhelmed or uncomfortable, it’s perfectly fine to leave early. The Christmas party doesn’t need to be a marathon. Simply excuse yourself politely, and if necessary, let a close colleague know you’re heading out. An early departure before the party becomes too raucous can also help you avoid any awkward situations the next day. A short “I’ve had a lovely time, but I’m off now” works perfectly.

Choosing not to drink doesn’t mean you can’t have a great time. In fact, being sober often means you’ll have more energy to enjoy the evening, remember everything clearly, and feel better the next day. You can still enjoy the music, the food, and the conversations without alcohol. Embrace the party for what it is – a chance to connect with colleagues, share in the joy of the season, and create great memories that don’t involve any hangovers.