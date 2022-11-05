Fans will be shout I Know Him at the screen this Christmas

After scattering a trail of festive clues Christmas-loving character Buddy the Elf is confirmed as Asda’s newest seasonal recruit in its jubilant and cheer-spreading Christmas advert.

The supermarket has officially unwrapped its festive campaign for 2022. It features Will Farrell’s popular character from the classic 2003 film Elf.

The advert uses original footage and iconic lines from the movie to place the beloved Buddy right at the heart of a bustling Asda store in the build-up to his favourite time of year, Christmas. Asda join Marks and Spencer’s, Lidl and more in unveiling festive ad campaigns for this year.

Set to Santa Clause is Comin’ to Town and created by merging classic film footage with newly filmed scenes, the ad charmingly captures Buddy’s wide-eyed wonder and unbridled passion for all things festive as we join him on his first day as a member of the Asda in-store Christmas team. The film opens with a loving homage to Elf’s iconic ‘street crossing’ scene – except this time, it’s a train of Asda shopping trolleys, not a New York City cab, that causes Buddy to exclaim “sorry!” as it crashes into him.

How can you watch the advert?

Asda have released the Buddy the Elf starring Christmas advert on YouTube and social media. The supermarket tweeted on Friday (4 November); “OH MY GOD! It can’t be... Can it? #SpreadingChristmasCheer#AsdaChristmas2022#Asda.”

Advertisement

Fans have raved about the advert on social media since it was unwrapped. One person wrote: “ ‘Smiling’s my favourite.’ ASDA has already won this years Xmas ad wars with this cracker… …starring WILL FERRELL as BUDDY THE ELF.”

Is Buddy the Elf in the advert?

Will Farrell has returned to resume his role as the iconic character from 2003’s classic Christmas movie in the Asda festive advert. It begins with a train of Asda shopping trolleys crashing into Buddy, in homage to an early scene from the movie.

This marks the beginning of a wondrous (for Buddy), if chaotic (for everyone else) trial shift, which sees Buddy marvel at Asda’s selection of Christmas goodies including some enticing icing sugar sprinkled Extra Special mince pies, eat all the free maple pigs in blankets samples, distract colleagues with his Christmas plans, and take the chance to sing loudly over the store Tannoy system.

However, when the store closes and Buddy adds his own magic touch, decking out the entire shop floor in fairy lights and festive decorations (while re-christening the ‘elf checkouts’), it’s quickly apparent that when it comes to Christmas, Buddy and Asda are a match made in heaven. He’s got the job – and to his delight, he can stay.

Advertisement

As he dashes – enthusiastically, of course – out of the store, he runs straight into the same shopping trolleys he encountered on his way in, causing a bemused colleague to smile, as the campaign line ‘Have your Elf a Merry Christmas’ flashes up on-screen.

Sam Dickson, Acting Chief Customer Officer at Asda says: “Like Buddy, we absolutely love Christmas – so we’re thrilled to welcome him to our team. We know this has been a tough year for so many people, which is why we want to create some little moments of joy for families this year with our Christmas campaign, and more importantly, our amazing products.

“ We hope that with a little bit of help from Buddy, our joy-filled Christmas offering will create some festive magic and helps give families a Christmas to remember together.”

Will Farrell stars as Buddy the Elf in Asda’s Christmas advert for 2022. Picture: Asda

When is the advert on TV?

The advert, like Lidl’s Christmas campaign, debuted on Friday (4 November) during Coronation Street on ITV. It will continue to appear in advert breaks throughout the festive period.

Advertisement

As part of its commitment to spreading Christmas cheer and making brighter moments possible for all this festive season, Asda will be giving a special festive surprise to five different community groups, to give them the chance to celebrate Christmas - that they wouldn’t otherwise have been able to do without the retailer’s help.