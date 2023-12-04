As we head nearer and nearer to the big day, here are some events that'll get you feeling Christmassy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The UK celebrates Christmas in style with some of the most charming and festive parades and events that encapsulate the magic of the holiday season.

Each of these events encapsulates the essence of Christmas, bringing communities together in a joyous display of lights, music and festive cheer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether it's the grandeur of London's bustling streets or the charming local parades in smaller towns, these events hold a special place in the hearts of both locals and visitors.

Here are just six of the most notable and beloved Christmas parades and events that take place annually:

South Tyneside Winter Parade

Friday 9 December - 5.30pm

The South Tyneside Winter Parade marks the beginning of the holiday season with a vibrant display of colourful floats, marching bands, costumed performers, and community groups.

The parade winds its way through the streets of South Shields as spectators gather along the route to witness the procession of themed floats, entertainers, and local organisations, all bedecked in dazzling lights and festive decorations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For more information, head to southtyneside.gov.uk/article/15149/South-Tyneside-Winter-Parade

Kielder - Hexham Christmas Wagon Run (Northumberland)

Friday 9 December - 5.30pm

The Christmas Wagon Run from Kielder to Hexham is a heartwarming convoy of festively adorned vehicles that traverse Northumberland.

Trucks and wagons bedecked in dazzling lights and decorations journey through scenic routes, delighting spectators lining the streets.

As the convoy winds its way from Kielder through towns to Hexham, it spreads joy, cheer and goodwill, illuminating the season with a festive display while contributing to the well-being of the community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For more information, head to visithexham.net/events/christmas-wagon-run-kielder-hexham

Edinburgh Santa Run

Sunday 10 December - 11am

Edinburgh organises a Santa Run where participants of all ages don Santa suits and dash through the city, spreading festive cheer and raising funds for local charities.

This event often takes place in picturesque settings like Holyrood Park, though this year's event takes place in West Princes Street Gardens.

This festive charity run unites locals and visitors, spreading cheer while raising funds for various causes, encapsulating the holiday spirit in Scotland's capital.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For more information, head to whenyouwishuponastar.org.uk/events/2023-12-10-edinburgh-santa-fun-run-walk

Glasgow Santa Dash

Sunday 10 December - 10am

Glasgow's Santa Dash electrifies the city streets with a tidal wave of Santas dashing through the heart of Scotland's largest city.

Embracing the festive season, participants clad in red suits race through iconic locations - starting and finishing this year on Glasgow Green - raising funds for charitable endeavours and spreading Christmas spirit across Glasgow.

This year, the Dash is raising money for The Lord Provost's Charity Fund and The Beatson Cancer Charity.

For more information, head to glasgow.gov.uk/santadash

Manchester Santa Dash

Various locations and times

Advertisement

Advertisement

Manchester's many Santa Dashes transform the city centre into a festive spectacle as thousands of Santas flood the streets in support of charitable initiatives.

With vibrant energy, participants clad in red suits create a merry atmosphere, racing through iconic locations while fundraising for local causes.

Allendale Tar Bar’l (Northumberland)

Sunday 31 December (New Year's Eve) - 11.30pm The Allendale Flaming Barrels Parade is a unique and ancient tradition that takes place on New Year's Eve. The fiery and spectacular event involves locals carrying whisky barrels filled with combustible materials, usually tar, atop their heads, which are set ablaze.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The origins of this tradition are thought to date back centuries, possibly originating from pagan or Celtic rituals symbolising the expulsion of evil spirits or welcoming the New Year.

Accompanied by music and cheers from onlookers, the procession winds through the town, culminating in the ceremonial burning of the barrels on a large bonfire, signifying the end of the year and the beginning of the new one.