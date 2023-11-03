The Christmas Truck Tour is a surefire way to know that the holidays are upon us

Coca-Cola has given an update on its highly anticipated 2023 Christmas Truck Tour, with the beverage company officially announcing the return of its annual trip around the country.

The iconic red truck, a symbol of the holiday season, embarks on its nationwide journey annually, spreading joy and festive cheer in local communities.

The tour has become a cherished Christmas tradition in the UK since it was first introduced in the early 1990s, visiting towns and cities across the country and allowing people to see the truck up close, take photos and enjoy a festive atmosphere.

Here is everything you need to know about it.

Is the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour happening in 2023?

Towards the end of October, an enthusiastic fan posed an inquiry to Coca-Cola regarding the return of their festive season tour.

Taking to X, previously known as Twitter, one user named Tim tweeted: "Hey @CocaCola_GB is there going to be a truck Christmas tour this year?"

In response, the brand replied: "Hi Tim! We can confirm that there will be a Truck Tour this year however our team are still finalising the details so keep an eye on our socials for updates. Thanks The Coca-Cola Team."

Painted in the brand's signature red colour, and covered in thousands of twinkling white fairy lights, the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck is a dazzling and festive display, especially when it's illuminated at night.

The truck often also includes a stage and sound system, allowing for live performances, music and holiday-themed entertainment during tour stops.

Where will the Christmas Truck Tour be stopping?

As of the time of writing, neither the schedule for the tour nor the much-anticipated "Holidays are Coming" Coca-Cola Christmas advert have been unveiled.

In past years, well-visited locations for the Coca-Cola truck have included cities like Glasgow, Manchester and Cardiff, among others.

The "Holidays are Coming" Coca-Cola advert typically begins airing in the UK in early to mid-November. The exact date may vary slightly from year to year, but it's generally in the weeks leading up to the Christmas season to build excitement and set the festive mood.