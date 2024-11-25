English Heritage at Christmas: Festive fun at at the Kenilworth Castle

There are lights in the trees, wreaths on doors, and mince pies on the menu - Christmas is most definitely on the way!

Festive Fun

Kenilworth Castle and Elizabethan Garden, Warwickshire

Weekends from Sat 30 Nov – Sun 22 Dec

Carols at Kenilworth Castle

Included in site entry price but 15% off for online bookings

Enjoy a festive day out for all the family at Kenilworth Castle this Christmas time. Listen to tales of Christmases past, including the Arthurian legend of the “Gawain and the Green Knight”, and “The Christmas Cherry Tree”. And, take your part in a mini panto in our interactive Harlequuinades shows!

Celebrate the festive season at Kenilworth Castle with carol performances every weekend from Sun 1 December to Sun 22 December. Local community groups and Victorian Musicians sing holiday classics and popular tunes to spread the Christmas cheer. Bring your loved ones and get into the festive spirit!

Sunday 1 December, 11.45am - The Big Sing

Saturday 7 December, 12pm & 1pm - Sounds of Time

Sunday 8 December, 12pm & 1pm - Sounds of Time

Saturday 14 December, 12pm & 1pm - Bilton Silver Band

Sunday 15 December, 12pm & 1pm - Priors Field Primary School

Saturday 21 December, 12pm & 1pm - Sounds of Time

Sunday 22 December, 12pm & 1pm - Sounds of Time

Father Christmas at English Heritage

Every weekend from Sat 30 November – Sun 22 December

Father Christmas is taking time out of his busy festive schedule to tell some of his favourite seasonal stories around the Christmas tree at English Heritage’s Kenilworth Castle. After the group storytelling session, guests will meet the man himself, with the chance to take photographs and make memories to treasure. Father Christmas will also give every child a small traditional present to unwrap. One adult per child at selected sites.

Sessions take place at 10.20am, 11am, 11.40am, 12.20pm, 1.20pm, 2pm, 2.40pm and 3.20pm.

Children of all ages are welcome. Tickets for Father Christmas cost £9.50 per child in advance, for members and non-members, and can be added at the checkout. Non-members will also need to purchase a ticket for the castle itself.

For more information visit https://www.english-heritage.org.uk/christmas/