Christmas Jumper Day is right around the corner, here's how you can get involved in the special occasion

Christmas Jumper Day is set return soon and many will be wondering how they can get involved to help raise money for Save the Children. The national event has been celebrated in schools and workplaces across the UK for over a decade now, with over £35 million raised for children around the world.

For 2023, the Christmas Jumper Day will officially be celebrated on a Thursday instead of Friday, but Save the Children encourages those taking part to celebrate it on any day that works. This year will also see the charity focus on sending aid to a drought-hit East Africa, which is suffering a worsening food crisis.

This is everything you need to know about Christmas Jumper Day 2023 including how to get involved and what celebrities will be taking part this year.

What is Christmas Jumper Day?

Christmas Jumper Day is a national event which was set up by Save the Children in 2012. The aim of the event is to raise money for children who need it most by encouraging the public to donate £2 for taking part.

It's widely celebrated in workplaces and schools across the UK, in which everyone wears a Christmas jumper of their choosing. The charity promotes re-using old Christmas jumpers, swapping with a friend or buying one from a charity shop.

When is Christmas Jumper Day 2023?

Christmas Jumper Day will take place on Thursday, December 7, 2023. However, according to Save the Children says, choose whatever day works for you.

How do I get involved with Christmas Jumper Day 2023?

There are a number of ways you can get involved with Christmas Jumper Day. As stated previously, if you just want to throw on a Christmas jumper and donate some money, your institution will be fundraising on behalf of Save the Children.

But if you’re looking to fundraise money for Save the Children yourself, then you can do so by filling out the online form on the Save the Children website. The form requires personal information such as your name, email and phone number.

You can fundraise as part of an institution, with your friend group and even go alone - which many people do with the help of a sponsorship page online.

Celebrities taking part in Christmas Jumper Day 2023

A slew of celebrities are taking part in Christmas Jumper Day 2023 including former This Morning host Holly Willoughby and ex-Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore. Radio presenter Lauren Laverne will be donning a second-hand jumper, while Bridgerton star India Amarteifio is also taking part alongside Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri.

Sophie Habboo and Jamie Laing will be getting involved again for this year's Christmas Jumper Day 2023. Meanwhile, Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway and Big Brother host Will Best are also on the list.