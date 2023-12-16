The family clearly got something extra - a baby owl -when they picked out their Christmas tree this year

A generic owl image. An owl was found to be living in a US family's Christmas tree for days. Picture: Getty

It's a Christmas miracle! A family were stunned to find a baby owl had been living in their Christmas tree for four days, despite having being decorated with lights and baubles. The small animal was not spotted for days while it was nestled inside the tree placed in the living room of the US family's Kentucky home.

Michele White said the family had picked out the tree as part of their annual Christmas tradition. However, things panned out quite differently from previous Christmases. Speaking to WKDY-TV, she said: "I have three dogs. We use this room nonstop - watch TV, the kitchen’s right here, (we had) no indication.”

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

When Bobby Hayes, a carpet cleaner, arrived at the home to do some work for the family while they were out, he spotted the peaceful intruder in the tree. He said: “The owl was literally sitting on a lower limb here. It crawled up into the tree further. It took me several minutes to even find it. Everybody’s going to be able to have a Merry Christmas now.”

He sent photos to Ms White, who said she was glad Mr Hayes was on hand to deal with the animal. Mr Hayes said he was able to safely release the owl in the family's back garden.