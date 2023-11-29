Those across the UK still feeling the effect of the cost of living crisis will be after a bargain Christmas tree this year - here's where to find one

Just like that, Christmas is right around the corner and families across the UK will be looking for the perfect Christmas tree to spruce up their house. Whether you're set on getting yourself a real Christmas tree or want to cut costs with an artificial pick, UK supermarkets such as Lidl and Aldi have a range on offer.

Picking your favourite tree is all part of the Christmas experience and is a great way to kick off festivities. That being said, grabbing an artificial version is always on option, with households across the country still feeling the effects of the cost of living crisis.

IKEA disappointed customers earlier this year after announcing it wouldn't be selling real Christmas trees in its England and Northern Ireland stores in 2023. The home furnishing brand said demand had declined over recent years, prompting the decision.

But it's not all doom and gloom, we’ve compiled a list of the best spots to pick-up an affordable Christmas tree this festive period. Here's the cheapest Christmas trees at UK supermarkets.

Cheapest Christmas trees to buy in 2023

Aldi

Aldi's Medium Nordman Fir Christmas Tree retails at £16.99

Aldi is offering some of the cheapest Christmas trees on the market, saving shoppers up to 50%. Available in store only, customers can chose between two 100% British grown trees. Aldi's Medium Nordman Fir Christmas Tree retails at £16.99 whereas its Large Nordmann Fir Christmas Tree is on sale for a slightly pricier £24.99. Last year, the cheapest artificial Christmas tree Aldi sold was a 7.5ft Balmoral Tree for £39.99 but it's unclear whether the German retailer will be putting these back on sale again this year.

Lidl

Lidl has matched Aldi this year with the price of its Christmas tree. The discount supermarket is selling its Medium Nordmann Fir Non-Drop Christmas Tree for £16.99 and its Large Nordmann Fir Non-Drop Christmas Tree for £24.99. Lidl currently has no artificial Christmas trees on offer. Visit the Lidl website to browse its selection of indoor and outdoor plants.

Lidl is selling its Medium Nordmann Fir Non-Drop Christmas Tree for £16.99

Tesco

Tesco customers may have spotted two trees on sale in stores this Christmas. The Supermarket giant has a decent-sized Nordmann tree on sale for £30 and pot-grown alternative for a cheaper £25.

Morrisons

Morrisons were one of the first retailers to stock Christmas trees in its UK stores. Available now whilst stocks last, Morrisons customers can grab a medium Nordmann tree for just £19.99.

The Range

The Range is its 120cm Artificial Fir Christmas Tree for just £14

The Range has a variety of real Christmas trees on offer this year from £49.99 to £69.99. Visit the Range website for more information. While these don't hold up to other supermarkets in terms of price comparison, the retailer is also selling artificial trees from as little as £7.29. You can browse the large selection of fake Christmas trees on the Range website.

