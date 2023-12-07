A royal historian, has decided to sell the royal decorations in time for someone to enjoy this Christmas

Queen Victoria Christmas decoration of a small doll inside a woven crib and and a wax doll (Hansons Auctioneers / SWNS)

A pair of Queen Victoria’s Christmas tree decorations - dating back more than 120 years - have sold for nearly £1,500. The adorable ornaments feature a small doll inside a woven crib and a wax doll which is missing one leg.

The trinkets were originally gifted to Elsie Young, the second cousin of Marchioness Isabella Whichcote, daughter of Sir Thomas Whichcote, 7th Baronet. They were bought by Daniel Hadden, a royal historian, who decided to sell them in time for someone to enjoy this Christmas.

Queen Victoria's Christmas decoration of a a wax doll (Hansons Auctioneers / SWNS)

He said Elsie, “would have been an awestruck teenager” when she was gifted the trinkets in the late 1880s. She left them to her servant, Rosie Ellison. “I bought them from Rosie's descendants,” said Mr Hadden, of Wivelsfield Green, West Sussex.

The decorations sold for a total of £1,443, including the buyer’s premium, when they went under the hammer at Hansons Auctioneers today (Thurs). Bargain Hunt star Charles Hanson, who owns Hanson Auctioneers, called them the “ultimate festive bauble”.

