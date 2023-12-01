Bag yourself an early gift this Christmas with these brands' digital advent calendars including IKEA, Marks & Spencer, and John Lewis

Digital advent calendar: List of brands offering huge prizes including £1,000 IKEA gift card

For customers thinking Black Friday was the last chance to land a discount this festive season, brands are now rolling out digital advent calendars with huge prizes and reduced products up for grabs every day. The online advent calendar market has exploded in the past few years, and M&S, IKEA, and John Lewis are just some of the big brands taking part in the festive campaign.

Just like that, the build-up to Christmas has started and there's no better way to get in the festive spirit than bagging yourself some early gifts. From M&S' £10,000 gift card to IKEA's £1,000 voucher, here's a round-up of the best digital advent calendars on offer from retail brands this Christmas.

Best Digital Advent Calendars 2023

IKEA

IKEA has officially launched its first-ever digital advent calendar, featuring 24 discounts across all departments and areas of the home. A new offer will be revealed exclusively each day and can be redeemed either in-store, online or both. You can view the IKEA digital advent calendar here.

Some of the prizes include discounts of up to 40% off across popular product ranges and home essentials. Buy-one -get-one-free deals are also on the cards along with special giveaways and competitions.

John Lewis

John Lewis has launched a 12-day digital advent Calendar for its My John Lewis members. The first item on offer from John Lewis is a free mini Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push-Up Lashes worth £26 full size.

To redeem the products, you need to hit the 'use in store' button when you arrive at the counter. You can sign up to become a My John Lewis member for free via the John Lewis website.

Marks & Spencer

M&S are back with another 12-day digital advent calendar after the huge success of its campaign last year. The daily rewards include a range of free items such as Prosecco, Panettone and Percy Pigs alongside discounts on expert quality wine, flowers and more.

The digital advent calendar is only available to existing Sparks members. Once all twelve doors have been opened, members will automatically be entered into a prize draw to win a £10,000 gift card. Find out more by visiting the Marks and Spencer website.

DFS

DFS has launched a new virtual advent calendar for 24 days, with over £11,000 worth of prizes on offer. The furniture retailer is doing something a little different with its digital calendar and hiding questions behind each door.

If you successfully answer the question, you're entered and in with the chance to win 12 competition prizes. The prizes include £2,000 to spend on a DFS Sofa, a £2,000 voucher to spend on the Grand Designs collection, and much more.