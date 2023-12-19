Rainbow-filled Edinburgh house is named as Scotland's Christmas Home of the Year 2023

Scotland's Christmas Home of the Year was crowned in an hour-long programme on BBC One Scotland on Monday night – and it was good news for one Edinburgh family.

Five festive homes were scrutinised by the programme's judges, Anna Campbell-Jones, Banjo Beale and Danny Campbell. The judges said they were looking for festive flair and Christmas spirit in making their decision – and they were not left wanting.

In the end, the Christmas version of the popular Scotland's Home of The Year show saw Bay Tree House – a colourful and creative mid-terraced home in the Willowbrae area of the Capital – crowned the winning ho-ho-home, securing a seasonal win against four festive homes in Auchterarder, East Renfrewshire, Greenock and Glasgow.

Home to Katie and Jamie Morris, their six-year-old daughter Beth and Frida the cat, Bay Tree House embraces a fun-filled, hand-made and colourful approach to Christmas. With creativity the heart of the homeowners Christmas designs, Katie loves nothing more than hand-crafting her own stockings and decorations with a little help from Beth and Jamie.

Homeowner Katie is delighted Bay Tree House won the coveted Christmas title. She said: “It feels surreal, like a dream and very exciting. All the houses were beautiful and all so different. We are blown away with the result!

“It was lovely meeting the judges. They are so friendly, enthusiastic and kind, making us feel at ease. Banjo made me laugh lots saying “You’ve won baby!” - he is exactly the person you see on TV. I think Danny in particular loved the ‘Elf’ breakfast as he has young children himself. Anna loved our use of fabric, wallpaper and paint scraps and was asking how we’d made our floral arrangements. Banjo even asked if we could adopt him so he could live in our home!

“We’re very proud to have the colourful winning trophy centre stage in our living room on our book shelf – it looks very much at home!”

Scotland’s Home Of The Year, will return to BBC Scotland and BBC iPlayer for a sixth series in 2024.

Earlier this year, a Victorian renovation in Edinburgh which was once a train station was named Scotland's Home of the Year for 2023.

Old Train House was crowned the winner of the annual BBC Scotland show during a half-hour-long finale screened on June 26.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see inside Bay Tree House, Scotland's Christmas Home of the Year 2023.

1 . Riot of rainbow colours Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year judge and interior designer, Anna Campbell Jones says: “Bay Tree house is a joyful example of a home decorated not only with masses of individuality but sustainably too, with lots of brilliant homemade ideas to steal. It’s a riot of rainbow colours that works perfectly with the design of the home whilst utterly transforming it for the festive season. I can't think of a more magical home for a child to wake up in on Christmas Day.” Photo: Kirsty Anderson

2 . And the winner is... The colourful Bay Tree House in Edinburgh is owned by Katie, Jamie and their daughter Beth. Photo: Kirsty Anderson

3 . Full of festive joy The home is full of hand-crafted decorations and stockings. Photo: Kirsty Anderson