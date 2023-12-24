Santa's journey on Christmas Eve is a whirlwind of magic and wonder, but one question that tickles the curiosity of many is: Where does Santa go first, and where does Christmas Day begin?

The concept of time zones plays a pivotal role in understanding the sequence of Santa's visits.

As the world is divided into 24 time zones, each approximately 15 degrees of longitude apart, the arrival of Christmas Day varies across these zones.

The mystery and wonder of Santa's itinerary, where time bends to accommodate his legendary journey, adds to the enchantment of the holiday season.

It's not merely about the order of his visits but the joy, hope, and happiness that his presence brings to homes worldwide. But, where does Santa start his legendary journey? Here is everything you need to know.

Where does Santa begin his journey?

One might assume that Santa begins his travels at the International Date Line, the imaginary line running through the Pacific Ocean, where the date changes from one day to the next. However, the story is a bit more nuanced than that.

Santa's journey kicks off in the Pacific islands of Kiribati and Samoa. These locations are among the first inhabited places to greet Christmas Day due to their position immediately west of the International Date Line.

Kiribati's Christmas Island, for instance, celebrates Christmas ahead of many other parts of the world. With their clocks ticking over to midnight before most others, these islands are among the initial stops for Santa.

After spreading joy and delivering gifts to the children of Kiribati and Samoa, Santa zigzags across the globe, hopping from one time zone to the next, all the while chasing the advancing dawn of Christmas Day.

He moves swiftly through Asia, Europe, Africa, the Americas, and all corners of the world, ensuring that every child, no matter their location, experiences the enchantment of Christmas morning.

As Santa progresses westward, crossing time zones, his arrival times become later. For instance, while children in New Zealand and Australia eagerly anticipate his visit, they know they have to wait a bit longer than their counterparts in Kiribati and Samoa.

The final destinations on Santa's itinerary are the westernmost parts of Alaska and Russia. The remote villages on the Aleutian Islands in Alaska and areas like Kamchatka in Russia are among the last places to witness the arrival of Christmas Day.

As the day draws to a close, Santa completes his global voyage, having journeyed through all time zones, bringing joy and spreading goodwill in his wake.

When does he come to the UK?

The UK typically falls somewhere in the middle of Santa's itinerary, but pinpointing an exact time can be a bit tricky due to the nature of time zones and the complexity of his travels.

