The video for 2023's Christmas number one remains a beloved staple of the festive season

The Christmas number one for 2023 has been announced, with 'Last Christmas' by Wham! securing the top spot.

The festive track was originally released by George Michael and Andrew Ridgely duo Wham! back in 1984, and reached number two on the Official Christmas Singles Chart at the time. However, the song has never lost its popularity, reaching number one in January 2021, December 2022, January 2023, and December 2023.

But until this year, 'Last Christmas' had never reached the coveted spot of Christmas number one.

Released in 1984, the 'Last Christmas' video - an iconic visual companion to the band's enduring holiday anthem - remains a beloved staple of the festive season, capturing the essence of Christmas with its snowy landscapes and vibrant scenes.

But where exactly was the video shot? Here is everything you need to know about it.

Where was the 'Last Christmas' video filmed?

The video was filmed in various stunning locations that contributed significantly to its timeless appeal; directed by Andy Morahan, it was shot in Saas-Fee in southern Switzerland, and London.

Released in the same year as Do They Know it's Christmas?, readers say Last Christmas is the second-best Christmas song of all time. It was the most-played Christmas song of the 21st Century in the UK until 2015.

The video opens with scenes of band members George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley arriving in Saas-Fee, a picturesque Swiss Alpine village that provides the primary backdrop for the video's wintry scenes.

The village's snow-covered landscapes perfectly encapsulate the holiday spirit, and the pristine beauty of the Swiss Alps, adorned with snow-capped mountains and charming chalets, creates a setting that resonates with the song's wistfully festive vibe.

Filming in the snowy Alps presented its challenges. The crew faced logistical hurdles due to the weather conditions, with heavy snowfall impacting filming schedules, and Michael reportedly fell ill during the shoot.

The colourful, oversized jumpers worn by the band members in the video have since become synonymous with 'Last Christmas' (and Christmas more generally), and sparked a trend that persists to this day.

Michael and Ridgeley initially found the sweaters humorous when they were asked to wear them for the shoot - they were reportedly offered up as a joke - but they ultimately embraced them, unaware of the lasting impact they would have on fashion and pop culture.

Can you visit Saas-Fee today?

Saas-Fee remains a popular destination for tourists seeking the allure of its landscapes. Visitors can still explore the village, strolling through the same streets featured in the video, and even visit some of the establishments that served as backdrops for the filming.

The enduring popularity of 'Last Christmas' has contributed to Saas-Fee's status as a nostalgic pilgrimage site for fans of the song.