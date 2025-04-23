Close encounters of the furry kind: Local care home residents are visited by baby lambs

Baby Lambs

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Badgeworth Court care home in Cheltenham were treated to a visit from some beautiful baby lambs. Animals have a wonderful calming effect and the residents love to stroke them, talk to them and play with them.

The home was visited by two lambs (Mary and Molly) who caused a great deal of excitement. All of the residents enjoyed the visit, they petted and fed the animals who seemed to appreciate meeting their new friends.

General Manager, Rosalynn Forson said: “All our residents are fascinated by animals so we were delighted that baby lambs were able to visit. It was brilliant to be able to ask Suzanne from Stroud Mini Farm questions about working with the animals and what it is like to look after them. We loved hearing all about their different personalities.”

Badgeworth Court Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Badgeworth Court provides nursing care, residential care, respite care.

