Colour expert comments on date night colour codes: Can wearing red really boost your romance?

Colour expert explores how outfit colours influence chemistry, confidence, and first-date success in the UK’s emotionally fatigued dating scene.

It’s not just your imagination: dating in the UK is officially exhausting. In a recent poll by Relate, over 56% of single Brits said they found dating more stressful than job interviews or public speaking. Meanwhile, sign-ups for endurance events like the London Marathon are up, with many singles joking online that they’d rather run 26 miles than navigate another awkward Hinge meetup.

With romantic burnout on the rise, many are turning to unconventional methods to gain a psychological edge. According to Aura Print, one unlikely solution is colour psychology.

Across TikTok and Instagram, British dating influencers are reviving interest in so-called date night colour codes, claiming the shades you wear, from a scarlet shirt to a navy jumper, can change the emotional tone of the night. The goal is to feel good, look confident, and boost compatibility in the first five minutes.

Even matchmakers are taking notice. As colour psychology gains popularity in branding and design, it’s now influencing how people dress, especially for high-stakes first impressions.

The Colours That Speak Louder Than Words

From Shoreditch wine bars to Manchester’s speakeasy scene, what you wear might matter more than you think. Here’s a guide to what common date-night colours signal in British culture, and why people are choosing them with intention:

Red: Confidence and attraction Linked to passion and attention, red is the colour most associated with romantic chemistry. A strong choice for bold first-date energy. Navy or Blue: Trust and Sincerity A top pick among Brits. Psychologically linked to loyalty and calm, it's ideal for second dates or when you want to show depth. Black: Elegance and mystery A London favourite: understated but impactful. Worn when you want to appear stylish without being flashy. Green: Balance and approachability Popular in more relaxed, daytime dates or walks through the park. Gives off grounded, down-to-earth vibes. Blush or Pink: Warmth and openness Brings in a sense of optimism and romantic softness. Works well when you want to show emotional availability. Cream or White: Honesty and freshness Perfect for springtime lunches or casual coffee catch-ups. Feels honest and uncomplicated. Gold or Metallics: Glamour and confidence Best saved for cocktail bars or special evenings. Bold and self-assured, but not for the faint-hearted.

Intentional use of colour has long been a tactic in marketing. Now, it’s entering wardrobes. It’s not just about attracting others, either. Experts say colour also plays a role in how we carry ourselves and how emotionally open we become.

The Colour Psychology Behind It

The most effective colour choices align with four key branding principles: clarity, relevance, memorability, and emotional resonance. Aura Print explains that these elements drive successful visual communication, whether you're marketing a product or making a first impression.

“In branding, disruption works. Colour can create a pattern break, the same way a striking print ad might stop someone flipping through a magazine, a well-chosen outfit can interrupt a date’s emotional autopilot. Suddenly, you’ve earned ten extra seconds of attention. In today’s world, that’s valuable.

There’s also the growing influence of tactile and emotional design. In a society oversaturated with screens, people crave authenticity. Colour is an emotional shortcut, and wearing it well can become a way of reclaiming personal connection

Colour is one of the fastest, most underused tools in modern dating. It shapes first impressions before you’ve said a word, and in emotionally tense settings, like a first date, that impact is even greater.

The reason red is seen as a ‘romantic’ colour is grounded in biology and culture. Red increases heart rate and is tied to attraction and status, traits that signal confidence. But it’s not a magic bullet. The colour has to align with your personality and intention.

Understanding colour psychology can empower singles. Wearing blue can help you project calmness, which is brilliant if you’re nervous. Wearing pink might signal emotional openness. Green creates a sense of balance. These aren’t fashion choices, but rather, emotional cues.

Use colour to amplify, not mask. Authenticity will always be the most attractive trait. The right colour should support how you already want to show up, not perform who you think you need to be,” says Colour Expert, Liam Smithof Aura Print.

Dating in Britain may feel like an extreme sport in 2025, but when words fail, colour might just speak volumes. As singles grow more emotionally strategic, understanding the psychology of colour could become as important as a good opening line.

And whether you’re reaching for red or leaning into soft neutrals, the choice may not just change your outfit. It might shift your entire connection.