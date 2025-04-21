CTEK’s top tips for motorcycle battery maintenance

CTEK CT5 POWERSPORT

Life on two wheels is exhilarating and exciting just you, your bike, the fresh air and the open road. The feeling of freedom to explore the most beautiful British countryside, where you can truly be at one with nature. But the unexpected can sometimes happen, and a recent survey conducted by CTEK in conjunction with Bennetts Bike Social revealed that almost 65% of motorcyclists had experienced battery problems, having either failed to start or broken down.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is why it is vital to keep your battery regularly maintained. The survey showed that only 35% of riders check their state of charge before taking to the road. If you ride your motorcycle daily, the alternator should take care of charging the battery while you ride, but if you keep your bike in storage for periods of time, or you ride infrequently, or for short leisure trips, then you'll need to invest in a good quality and reliable battery charger.

The CTEK CT5 POWERSPORT battery charger makes sure your batteries are charged to capacity and your motorcycle is ready to go when you are. CTEK’s survey revealed that over 62% of respondents agreed that it is essential to maintain their battery, but with only 12% describing their knowledge of battery maintenance as ‘good’ the CT5 POWERSPORT is the ideal solution, it’s easy to use and works with all types of 12V powersport batteries*. You can connect it directly to the battery indefinitely, if required, and it won’t over or under charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The CT5 POWERSPORT has been designed specifically to charge and maintain powersport batteries using advanced technology to give you three fully automatic charging and maintenance programs – Normal: for all lead-acid batteries, including AGM, Lithium: for all lithium batteries*, and Recond.

Charging motorcycle batteries regularly is one way of prolonging their life.CTEK recommend charging your battery monthly, even during the summer. This will not only help maximize performance, it will also help the battery cells remain healthy. Importantly should you fail to give your battery a regular charge it could lead to the cells depleting faster than normal. Meaning you might have to replace the battery early.

You can never be too careful when it comes to choosing the right charger that is compatible with your motorcycle’s battery, and if you are lucky enough to have more than one motorcycle, you will be aware that the charging requirements may not be the same. Using a smart charger means that charging any 12V lead acid or lithium (12V LiFePO4) will be simple.

Mark Poole, Sales Manager for CTEK said: ”If you want your motorcycle battery to last throughout the season, you have to take care of it. It has to be in good condition if you want to maximize the great British weather and head out at short notice on your motorcycle. Regularly charging your battery can extend battery life by up to three times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You don’t have to be a mechanic to know how to care for your motorcycle battery; you only have to know what to do and what not to do to keep it well maintained. Ensuring the proper maintenance of your motorcycle’s battery is not only about charging it when needed, but it is also about understanding what to do and what not to do”.

For more information about CTEK motorcycle battery maintenance, visit https://www.ctek.com/uk/the-ride-starts-here

*) 12V lithium batteries (LiFePO4, Li-Fe, Li-iron, LFP)