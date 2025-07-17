DC’s Supergirl takes flight in 2026: Here's what to expect

Superman and dog Krypto in 'Superman'. Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

DC Studios has announced the new Supergirl movie, and the fans should "look out".

Not even a week later, after Superman hit the theatres, James Gunn teased that the superhero's cousin is getting her own movie in 2026.

On Wednesday, July 16, Gunn posted a photo on X playing with Superman's marketed phrase "Look up" titling Supergirl's photo "Look out. 2026".

Milly Alcock's character Kara Zor-El made a cameo appearance at the end of the Superman movie to pick up her chaotic dog Krypto, whom Superman was babysitting.

Supergirl has shown up drunk and not very superhero-like, to say the least, as, according to James Gunn's recent interview with ScreenRant, Supergirl is "A total mess".

The filmmaker adds: "She's had a completely different background from Superman. A much more difficult background. He's had this wonderful upbringing by these two parents that loved him and were very healthy," Gunn said. "And her background was much different than that. And she's ended up different than her cousin."

What is clear is that fans will see a completely different, even more complex character than expected. Gunn has told ComicBook that "She's had real issues growing up. And it is based on the comic where she watched person after person after person dying in front of her as her piece of the planet disintegrated."

The Supergirl movie is based on Tom King's comics, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Gunn has noted that the movie will glance into Kara's life and experiences before coming to Earth, or at least the impact of the loss of everything she ever knew.

Jason Momoa will join House of the Dragon's Alcock as Lobo, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll and David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Supergirl's parents.

As part of a larger vision, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav confirmed to Variety that Supergirl is a key feature in DC Studios 10-year plan: "Over the next year alone, DC Studios will introduce the films 'Supergirl' and 'Clayface' in theatres and the series 'Lanterns' on HBO Max, all part of a bold 10-year plan," Zaslav said. "The DC vision is clear, the momentum is real, and I couldn't be more excited for what's ahead."

Craig Gillespie, known for Cruella and I, Tonya, will be directing the second film in DC's rebooted universe, which is hitting theatres on June 26, 2026.