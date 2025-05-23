Dr Andrej Bozic is an oral surgeon at Dentum in Croatia

A leading dentis has warned that using mouthwash too often - or using the wrong kind - could actually make your breath worse, not better.

Dr Andrej Bozic, oral surgeon at Dentum, says many patients are unknowingly creating a breeding ground for bad bacteria by overusing mouthwash - especially those that contain alcohol.

“People think that a quick rinse with mouthwash is the ultimate fix for bad breath,” he said. “But in reality, some of the most popular products are too harsh. They strip away the natural protective bacteria in your mouth - and that can actually make odours worse in the long run.”

According to Dr Bozic, alcohol-based mouthwashes dry out the mouth - which is the opposite of what you want when fighting bad breath.

“Saliva is your mouth’s natural cleanser,” he explained. “It helps wash away food particles, neutralise acids and keep bacteria under control. When your mouth is dry, bacteria thrive - and those are the very bacteria that cause bad breath.”

The morning mouthwash mistake

Dr Bozic says one of the biggest mistakes people make is swilling mouthwash right after brushing their teeth.

“If you use a fluoride toothpaste and then immediately rinse with mouthwash, you’re washing away all the fluoride,” he warns. “You’re essentially cancelling out the most important step in your oral hygiene routine.”

Instead, he recommends waiting at least 30 minutes after brushing - or using mouthwash at a different time of day entirely.

How to actually fix bad breath

If you’re relying on mouthwash to mask bad breath every day, Dr Bozic says you may be covering up a deeper issue.

“Persistent bad breath is usually a sign of something else,” he said. “It could be gum disease, a decayed tooth or even a problem with your tonsils or digestive health. A minty rinse won’t solve that.”

He also notes that poor tongue hygiene is often overlooked.

“A coated tongue is a huge source of odour-causing bacteria.

Brushing your tongue or using a tongue scraper daily can make a bigger difference than mouthwash ever will.”

Mouthwash isn’t the enemy - but it shouldn’t be your go-to fix.

“Used correctly and in moderation, some mouthwashes can be helpful,” Dr Bozic said. “But if you’re relying on it every day to keep your breath fresh, it’s time to look deeper. Bad breath is a symptom - not the problem.”