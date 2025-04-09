Divorce-Online Reveals 2024 Study Linking Divorce Rates to Profession – Professionals Most at Risk

Mark Keenan

A new study from leading digital divorce provider Divorce-Online.co.uk has uncovered a striking correlation between professional occupation and marital breakdown, revealing that professionals such as doctors, lawyers, and business managers are most susceptible to divorce.

In 2024, Divorce-Online processed 2,640 divorce applications, representing 3% of all divorces filed in England and Wales. Drawing from this significant sample, the study presents compelling insights into how career pressures can impact relationships.

“This data offers a rare and important glimpse into the intersection of work and marriage, highlighting how certain careers—particularly those under high stress—can place relationships under immense strain,” said Mark Keenan, CEO of Divorce-Online.

Key Findings: Who Is Most at Risk?

Divorce rates by profession 2024

The professions with the highest divorce rates in 2024 were:

Professional Occupations – 42.10%

Retired Individuals – 8.85%

Unemployed – 6.29%

Customer Service – 5.96%

Sales – 5.71%

Transport & Logistics – 5.29%

Healthcare Workers – 5.13%

Leadership & Management – 4.88%

Finance & Administration – 4.14%

Skilled Trades – 3.89%

Public Service – 3.56%

Education – 2.40%

Creative & Freelance – 1.80%

Total: 100.00%

This data underscores a concerning trend: the more demanding or emotionally taxing the job, the greater the strain on marriage.

Retirement and Unemployment: Life Transitions Affecting Marriage

Interestingly, retirees and the unemployed ranked second and third on the list. This suggests that life transitions, such as exiting the workforce or facing joblessness, can place significant pressure on personal relationships.

“Retirement and unemployment represent major life shifts. They can disrupt daily routines and create financial or emotional uncertainty, both of which can challenge even long-standing marriages,” added Keenan.

The Need for Targeted Support

This analysis sends a clear message: more must be done to support people in high-pressure or transitional careers. The implementation of workplace wellbeing strategies, access to counselling, and promoting work-life balance could play a crucial role in reducing the emotional toll on relationships.

“We hope this data encourages employers and policymakers to take action. Work doesn’t exist in a vacuum—what happens at work often follows people home,” Keenan noted.

Understanding the Bigger Picture

Divorce-Online remains committed to making the process of divorce less stressful, faster, and more affordable. This research reflects the organisation’s broader aim: to understand the social and professional factors that contribute to divorce and to empower individuals with the support they need.