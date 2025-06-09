Do you know what your kids are saying online? Expert reveals the meaning behind gaming slang often misunderstood by parents

With kids today using more and more slang terms while gaming, it can be hard for parents to keep up. Luckily, experts at video game asset marketplace Chicks Gold have explained the meaning of 15 common slang terms parents are likely to hear.

AFK: This term simply means “away from keyboard.” Players will often type this into the chat to let others know they have stepped away for a minute.

Squeaker: This is a nickname for younger players, referring to their higher-pitched voices, and is sometimes used as an insult.

Camping/Camper: This term refers to a player who stays in one location for a large portion of a game. They usually find a strategic spot and use long-range weapons to attack other players while keeping themselves hidden. This tactic is generally frowned upon by other players as it is considered unfair.

Sweaty/Sweat: These terms refer to a player who takes a game too seriously or is overly competitive.

Sigma: In gaming, the term sigma usually refers to a player who is cool, independent, and talented, and is often used humorously. Kids may also say “what the sigma,” which has a similar meaning to phrases like “what the heck” or “what on earth.”

Boosting: Boosting is a form of cheating in which a more advanced player takes temporary control of a less advanced player’s account in order to win games and improve the less skilled player’s ranking, often for money. This is against the terms of service for most games and can lead to bans, as it creates unfair games.

Smurf: Smurfs are experienced players who create new accounts for themselves in order to play against less skilled players, giving them an unfair advantage and making the game much more difficult for beginners. It is generally frowned upon among gamers and is also against the terms of service for most games.

Grinding/Farming: These slang terms are often used interchangeably, referring to when a player spends a lot of time repeating the same actions or tasks in a game to gain rewards, improve progress, or earn in-game currency. This is usually done to help players level up.

Nerf/Nerfed: This term refers to when a game developer reduces the effectiveness or power of a weapon, character, or ability within a game that was previously too strong. This is usually done to improve balance and fairness in the game.

OP: This acronym stands for “overpowered,” and it is used to describe things like weapons, skills or characters that are much stronger than others within a game. If a weapon is OP, it gives a big advantage to the player using it.

GG/BG: GG means “good game” and is a polite way to say a game was enjoyable, whereas BG means “bad game” and usually means the player found the game unpleasant or unfair.

Feeder: A feeder is a player who repeatedly dies against the opposing team. Whether this is done intentionally or by lack of skill, it makes the game harder for the entire team.

Noob: This term refers to an inexperienced player, or someone who doesn’t have much skill, and is often used mockingly.

GOAT/Goated: This acronym stands for “greatest of all time,” and if a player says someone or something is goated, it means they are considered to be the GOAT.

Bet: This slang term usually indicates agreement. It is essentially another way of saying “okay,” “agreed,” or “I’m in.”

Al Alof, CEO of Chicks Gold, has commented: “Kids are constantly inventing new slang, which can be extremely confusing for parents. It can also sometimes be worrying when you hear your kids using this language and can’t understand what they are saying, especially when they are talking online.

“New phrases and terms spread quickly on social media platforms like TikTok, helping them gain popularity. This constant exposure means kids are picking up new language faster than ever, making it almost impossible for parents to keep up.

“While some slang is usually only used in gaming, some terms, like ‘sigma’ or ‘noob,’ are also used by kids outside of the gaming world. Most slang terms are harmless, but it is reassuring for parents to know what they mean.”

