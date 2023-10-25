Doctor Who: BBC announces 60th anniversary specials release dates
BBC has announced the release dates for Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary specials.
and live on Freeview channel 276
BBC has announced the release dates for Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary specials. David Tennant will return as the 14th Doctor and star alongside former co-star Catherine Tate as companion Donna Temple in three all-new special episodes.
The three special episodes will run each Saturday from November 25 starting with The Star Beast. This will be followed by Wild Blue Yonder on December 2 and The Giggle, which will air on December 9. These three specials will be followed by a bonus episode for Christmas.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Neil Patrick Harris will join Doctor Who for the anniversary specials as The Toymaker, a villain who was last seen in 1966. Jemma Redgrave reprises her role as UNIT chief Kate Stewart, and the late Bernard Cribbins makes his final appearance as Donna's grandfather Wilfred Mott.
Tennant's appearances will pave the way for the series 14 debuts of Ncuti Gatwa as the 15th Doctor and Millie Gibson as his new companion Ruby Sunday.
The show airs on BBC One and is also available on BBC iPlayer.