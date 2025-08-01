Doctors told me my headaches were down to a common problem - then I only had months to live

Jade in hospital being prepped for her biopsy (Cover Images)

Jade Arnell was working from home and looking forward to a holiday with her family in June last year when out of the blue her doctor called to tell her she had a brain tumour.

In total disbelief, Jade hung up the phone and called her husband Andy, who went back to the doctor to demand answers.

Days later, Jade met specialists who suspected she had a diffuse midline glioma, a rare and aggressive tumour usually found in children, and that she would need a biopsy to confirm the diagnosis, 38-year-old Jade says.

It began in September 2023 when Jade, from Fareham, Hampshire, saw her GP over positional headaches; pain that would be caused by coughing or sneezing, or the way she was sitting.

Marketing rebels launch - Daughter Daisy, Andy and Jade (Cover Images)

They would start at the back then come round to the front, and they were getting worse.

At first, she was given antibiotics for sinusitis, and then a second round, but they made no difference.

Frustrated and in pain, Jade booked a private appointment. “They did a scan of my neck and said, ‘You’ve got deterioration in your neck due to going to the gym and lifting heavy barbell weights, you’ve damaged a bit of your neck, that’s causing the pain,’” she says.

Relieved to have an answer, Jade followed advice to stop lifting and improve her desk set-up and the headaches vanished. She was sent for a brain scan, which she gave little thought to.

Jade and with her husband Andy (Cover Images)

She felt physically fine when she received the devastating call in June last year and she had to break the news to her friends and family.

After the biopsy two weeks later, Jade woke unable to control her eyes, with half her face paralysed and unable to walk. “It was horrific and traumatic, as you can imagine,” she says.

And then in September, the terrible diagnosis was confirmed. “They said, ‘We think it is the diffuse midline glioma.’ So just focus on your children now, sort yourself out. You’ve probably got a few months,’” she says.

Jade, feeling defeated and scared, told her three children, Harper, 20, Daisy, 18, and Finley, 12 about the diagnosis and set about making plans for their life after she had gone.

Jade's diagnosis came out of the blue (Cover Images)

She also had to make a number of distressing calls to family and friends.

“Telling my children was the hardest part. My older two understand it. Finley didn’t really cope very well. He is very clingy and sensitive to everything now. But they’re okay. All three of them are having counselling.”

At that point, Jade and Andy, who co-owned marketing agency, Rebellion Marketing, knew they had to sell up and use the profits to make memories as a family.

Jade planned to spend her final days with her children and having as much fun as she could. But two weeks later, Jade received more shocking news.

She was told it wasn’t the cancer doctors had originally diagnosed, and that she actually had Astrocytoma, a grade two cancer rather than grade four.

It was much slower growing, and Jade was told she had “years, rather than months” to live.

“In that moment, it was a relief. It’s still not great news, but it’s better than it was,” Jade says.

But two weeks after she sold her firm, she found herself bored knocking around the house with nothing to do.

So she launched Marketing Rebels, a new training business for marketing professionals.

Despite chemotherapy making her tired and dizzy, Jade is determined to keep going.

“It’s hard work, but exciting at the same time,” she says.

“People think cancer looks like someone on death’s door all the time. But actually, there’s still so much more you can achieve and do, even when you are on chemo and facing your own mortality.”

For Jade, having a purpose is crucial to her continued wellbeing.

“I can’t sit still for very long. I need something that’s a little bit more structured, a goal, and something to do and achieve,” she says.

Today Jade keeps busy and as healthy as possible, following a ketogenic diet - high fat, very low carb and moderate protein - going to the gym and taking her dog on long daily walks and working until she picks up Finley from school.

She has completed her course of radiotherapy and will have chemotherapy in cycles for the next year.

“They don’t really know how it’s going to progress or how it’s going to behave. So it’s just a wait and see really,” she says.

In the meantime, she’s trying to have as much fun as possible.

“We’re doing lots of things like concerts, getting the family together, rounders on the beach,” she says.

“We’re hoping to do a round-the-world-cruise next year, which will be really cool.”

Her experience has changed her perspective on what matters and she no longer tries to people-please and she has no time for “other people’s bullshit.”

Jade believes that life is short, but it’s still for living.

“When I received the news that I only had months to live, I almost gave up there and then. I thought: ‘If I can’t live my life to its fullest, why would I want to be ill with chemotherapy and so on?’” she says.

“But now, with this diagnosis, I’ve got something else to focus on. I’ve still got so much more I want to achieve and I’m looking forward to doing it.”