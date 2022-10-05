A hotel chain are looking for a ‘handsome hound’ to star in their media campaigns

Pet owners are being encouraged to enter their pooches into competition for a chance to see them become the face of a national travel campaign.

Everyone thinks that their dog is the most photogenic, but now you have a chance to prove that your pet is among the cutest around, thanks to a new contest.

Macdonald Hotels & Resorts, which operates hotels across the UK , has launched its first ‘Top of the Pups’ competition.

So, what exactly is the competition, how can you enter your dog, and what will the winning pet get?

Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Top of the Pups?

Top of the Pups is a new competition, launched by a hotel chain to find a four legged furry friend to star in all of their marketing material.

How can you enter your dog in to the competition?

To enter the competition, dog owners have to submit a selection of images or videos of their pups showing off their best model poses.

The contest is open to dogs of all breeds, and all ages.

Entries into the Top of the Pups competition can be submitted online now , until Friday 28 October.

Dog owners can also submit their images and videos to [email protected] or via Macdonald Hotels & Resorts’ social media channels.

You must enter your dog into one of several regional areas; Glasgow and the west, Edinburgh and the east, the North of Scotland, North West England, North East England, Midlands and South England.

Seven regional heats will then take place before an overall decision is made in December.

Representatives from the hotel chain will pick seven regional winners, and the shortlist of dogs will then go to a public vote via social media before the overall winner is then chosen.

What will the winning pet get?

The lucky winning dog will feature in all of the hotel group’s pet-friendly adverts across its website, social media and press activity.

As the official face of Macdonald Hotels & Resorts, the canine model will be given the chance to travel to select venues, which are in some of the most picturesque places in the UK – from the sunny Solent Coast to the breathtaking Scottish Highlands.

Macdonald Hotels & Resorts has locations in some of the most beautiful parts of the country, giving man’s best friend the chance to roam and explore all the beautiful sights, and smells, of the stunning British countryside.

The winning pooch will take part in a one day photoshoot at one of the locations, and an overnight stay will be provided for the dog and two people.

Why was the competition launched?

The competition was launched following internal research from Macdonald Hotels which showed more guests were seeking to bring their pets on holiday with them.

Peter Llewellyn, general manager at Macdonald Hotels & Resorts, said: “Dogs are just as much a part of the family as everyone else, so it’s right that they get to enjoy all the wonderful sights, and smells, that Britain has to offer.

“The pandemic saw a huge increase in pet owners across the UK, and we know from our own insights that more people want to bring their pups with them on holiday.