Dog owners warned: Five deadly heatwave mistakes to avoid this week

Sue Ketland from Channel 4's The Dog House

With the UK set to warm up this Thursday and Friday, Woodgreen Pets Charity is warning dog owners to protect their pets from the sun by avoiding five common and dangerous mistakes.

Behaviour and training specialist Sue Ketland - who features on Channel 4’s The Dog House - says the sudden spike in temperatures can be lethal, especially as dogs haven’t had time to slowly adjust.

"Once it hits 20°C, all dogs – especially flat-faced breeds, older pets or puppies – are at risk of heatstroke," explains Sue. "Even short walks or time in the garden can be harmful. These mistakes are easy to make, but the consequences can be devastating.”

Five common mistakes to avoid in the heat

Puppies can be more susceptible to heat-related illnesses

1 Letting your dog sunbathe in the garden

Dogs don’t sweat like humans and rely on panting to control their body temperature, so they can easily overheat and are at risk of heatstroke. Even mild warmth can be harmful – something many people don’t realise. Make sure your dog has a cool spot to retreat to, limit their time outside or leave them inside.

2 Opening doors and windows

Contrary to popular belief, keep your doors and windows closed during the day to stop rooms becoming dangerously hot. Open windows can let more heat in. Only open curtains first thing in the morning and in the evening.

3 Only using fans for humans

Dogs need airflow too, so aim fans towards spaces they can lie in and move away from freely. Even in a cool indoor space, dogs can overheat if they don't have adequate cool air, which is just as dangerous as them being outside when it’s hot.

4 Walking in the shade during the day

Even shaded pavements or grass can burn paws as they retain heat. Use the back of your hand to test the temperature – if it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for your dog.

5 Not refreshing water bowls

Warm, stagnant water won’t keep dogs hydrated. Refill bowls with fresh water often and add ice cubes to encourage them to drink. Place multiple water sources around your house so your dog has plenty of access to fresh water.