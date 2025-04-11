Dog owners warned to keep pets away from these common Easter treats

Dog looking at chocolate Easter treats

As Easter approaches, many Brits will be preparing for family meals, delicious treats and Easter egg hunts. But although humans may enjoy these delicious springtime goodies, pet insurance specialist Purely Pets, is warning dog owners of the dangers that some of these foods can cause to our canine friends, and what to do in the worst case scenario.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What Easter treats are toxic for dogs?

Chocolate / Easter eggs – An Easter staple, all types of chocolate should be kept well out of your dog’s reach. Chocolate contains a chemical called theobromine that’s poisonous to dogs and affects the gut, heart, central nervous system and kidneys. Even the foil used to wrap eggs can pose a risk if ingested and get lodged in your dog’s oesophagus or intestine.

An Easter staple, all types of chocolate should be kept well out of your dog’s reach. Chocolate contains a chemical called theobromine that’s poisonous to dogs and affects the gut, heart, central nervous system and kidneys. Even the foil used to wrap eggs can pose a risk if ingested and get lodged in your dog’s oesophagus or intestine. Hot cross buns – Another favourite of the season, hot cross buns traditionally contain dried fruit, such as currants, sultanas, and raisins, which are all poisonous to dogs. If digested, they can cause gut problems and in more serious cases, kidney failure.

Another favourite of the season, hot cross buns traditionally contain dried fruit, such as currants, sultanas, and raisins, which are all poisonous to dogs. If digested, they can cause gut problems and in more serious cases, kidney failure. Artificial sweeteners – Often found in home baking products and some Easter eggs, pet owners are advised to be cautious of an artificial sweetener named xylitol. Dogs are extremely sensitive to xylitol and even tiny amounts can cause serious issues.

Often found in home baking products and some Easter eggs, pet owners are advised to be cautious of an artificial sweetener named xylitol. Dogs are extremely sensitive to xylitol and even tiny amounts can cause serious issues. Dough and raw yeast – Many Brits will spend the long Easter weekend baking hot cross buns, bread, and pastries. Raw dough and yeast can be highly dangerous for dogs, with yeast continuing to rise inside a dog’s stomach, causing painful bloating and life-threatening gastric issues. The fermentation of yeast can also produce alcohol, another toxin that can cause serious harm to dogs.

Many Brits will spend the long Easter weekend baking hot cross buns, bread, and pastries. Raw dough and yeast can be highly dangerous for dogs, with yeast continuing to rise inside a dog’s stomach, causing painful bloating and life-threatening gastric issues. The fermentation of yeast can also produce alcohol, another toxin that can cause serious harm to dogs. Meat bones – For many families a roast dinner on Easter Sunday is a tradition, however pet owners should be aware of the risk that bones cooked from roast meats, such as ham, beef, or lamb, can pose. That’s because they can splinter and cause choking, blockages, or serious damage to a dog’s digestive system.

What are the signs of poisoning in dogs?

If you suspect your dog has sneaked a treat from the Easter table, these are some of the common signs of poisoning to look out for:

Vomiting

Diarrhoea

Hyperactivity or restlessness

Tremors, seizures, or fits

Blood in the stool.

What do you do if you suspect your dog has been poisoned?

“If you have seen your dog eat something they shouldn’t have, it’s advisable to call your vet immediately, rather than waiting to see if symptoms appear,” states a Purely Pets spokesperson. “Poisoning can occur in as little as four hours after consumption, so it’s always best to seek help from your vet as soon as possible. Try and make a note of the suspected substance your dog has ingested as this will help the vet identify the best course of treatment.”

What Easter foods are safe for our dogs?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While there are many treats for your dog to avoid, many Easter goodies are safe for their consumption. These include Easter-favourite roast lamb, if it’s not on the bone or been prepared with garlic or onions, plainly cooked potatoes, and some veggies, such as carrots (not cut into rounds), green beans, peas, broccoli, sweetcorn, and cauliflower. And of course, if you do want to give your dog an Easter treat, there are plenty of dog-safe products available to buy.

Summarising, Ross Hallifax from Purely Pets says: “Easter is a favourite time for many of us, and one reason why people may love the celebration so much is the food. But although we may enjoy tucking into a chocolatey egg or a buttery hot cross bun, these springtime treats can be toxic for our furry friends. It’s important for pet owners to recognise which foods to keep away from their beloved pets, the signs of poisoning, and what steps to take if the worst were to happen. We hope everyone who celebrates has a lovely and safe Eastertime.”

For information on creating a dog Easter egg hunt, please visit: www.purelypetsinsurance.co.uk/blogs/create-the-best-dog-easter-egg-hunt-this-easter/