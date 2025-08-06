'Don't store milk in this place': Expert warns parents ahead of World Breastfeeding Week

An AO.com fridge expert has revealed the best place to store milk for your baby in the fridge

In light of World Breastfeeding Week (1-7 Aug), AO.com analysts have revealed that UK Google searches for 'mini fridge for breast milk' are up 800% YOY and 'mini fridge for baby bottle' are up 60% YOY, as parents look for easy solutions to help with feeds.

With baby fridge demand on the rise and trends spiking for information on 'fridge breast milk storage' this week, fridge expert Mark Coleman has revealed how to store breast milk in the fridge safely - as well as the number one place parents should avoid storing breast milk in the fridge.

Mark says: “Often people don’t realise that different parts of your fridge may experience different temperatures.

“The NHS recommends storing breast milk at 4C or lower for 8 days. Whilst fridge settings typically range from optimum temperatures of 0C-5C depending on your usage, often people don’t realise that the different parts of your fridge have different temperatures and environments.

"Parents may be tempted to store breast milk in the fridge door for convenience, but this is actually the worst place to store it. Fridge doors are the warmest part of the fridge, as they get exposed to room temperature more often when you open the door.

“The best place to store breast milk is in the back of the fridge on one of the shelves, ideally above the vegetables as this is one of the coolest places in the fridge. If your fridge doesn’t come with an easy-to-read thermometer setting, then cheap thermometers can be purchased online to check the temperature of your fridge is safe for breast milk storage.”

According to analysts at AO.com, the UK is witnessing a small fridge revolution as new data shows that online searches for 'baby fridge' are overtaking demand for the traditional 'beer fridge'.

Research from electrical retailer AO.com showed there were 131,000 worldwide Google searches for the term 'baby fridge’ between June and July of this year. That’s compared to just 119,000 global searches for ‘beer fridge’.

In the UK, AO’s data shows there were 20,000 Google searches for 'baby fridge’ between February and March 2025, while there were 15,000 searches for ‘beer fridge’ over the same period.

There’s also been a huge spike in searches for terms such as 'mini fridge for breast milk' (up 800% YOY) and 'mini fridge for baby bottle' (up 60% YOY).

Commenting on the data, Mark said: "Some of the latest data paints a fascinating picture of UK households and the way demand for appliances like fridges is changing to suit people's lifestyles.

"The classic beer fridge is still a staple for many homes, but we're seeing normal levels of demand now following the peaks of 2020 and 2021. These coincided with a greater focus on outdoor dining and garden bars over the lockdown period.

"The interest in baby fridges has been increasing year-on-year with people looking for more convenient ways to store things such as baby milk, formula or purees. Doing a 3am feed is tough enough – especially for new parents – so it makes a lot of sense to have things close to hand when you need them.”

“What’s clear from the data is that people are using electrical appliances like fridges to match their lifestyle and that’s never been easier with so many different options and ranges available.”