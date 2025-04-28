Dorset care home resident visits beach for 103rd birthday and shares secret to long life

Dorothy Cattle, 103, celebrating her milestone birthday at The Potteries

A 103-year-old care home resident has revealed her top secret to reaching centenarian status – ‘eating plenty of fish and vegetables’.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dorothy Cattle, known affectionately as ‘Dotty’, who lives at Care UK’s The Potterieson York Road, Broadstone, shared her priceless advice for living a long and happy life on her 103rd birthday.

To commemorate Dotty’s milestone birthday on Tuesday, 22 April, team members arranged for a very special day out at the beautiful Sandbanks Beach, where true to her advice she enjoyed a lunch of fish – and chips! The sun was shining as she took in the sweeping sea front views and watched the children play in the sand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born in Pamphill in 1922, Dotty worked in a bakery for many years before enjoying a colourful career in the catering industry.

Dorothy enjoyed the beach on her 103rd birthday

Dotty met her childhood sweetheart Clarence Cattle when she was just 12 years old, before the pair were married in 1942 and spent more than seven decades together. The couple had two children, with Dotty now cherishing three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Throughout her life, Dotty has always had a love for the beach – spending long summers in her caravan down in Cornwall in her younger years. She has always enjoyed knitting and baking, and at The Potteries, Dotty loves taking part in group exercise classes including seated stretching.

The proud centenarian was thrilled to be surrounded by friends and team members as they ventured out to the seaside to celebrate her momentous birthday, before returning to the care home for a party with balloons, banners and cake, surrounded by fellow residents and team members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dotty said: “I love the beach, and the smell of the sea air! I’m so thankful I am still able to visit the beach at my age.”

When asked for her secret to living a long life, she said: “Eating lots of fish and vegetables has kept me healthy.”

Zita Turner, Home Manager at The Potteries, said: “It was lovely to celebrate Dotty’s birthday with a grand day out to the beach. She is a beloved resident at The Potteries, and we all had a memorable time celebrating this tremendous milestone.

“Everything we do centres around supporting residents to live fulfilling lives, which is why we are always eager to mark special occasions by making wishes come true. Dotty's 103rd birthday was no exception, and it was a delight to see her in her element at the seaside – I know it brought back many fond memories from decades gone by. Many happy returns, Dotty!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Potteries has been designed to deliver the very best standards of care and to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives in a luxury environment. The home provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care, and also boasts plenty of space – both indoors and out, for relaxation and recreation.

To find out more about The Potteries, please contact Customer Relations Manager Caroline Hearne on 01202 069 835, or email [email protected]

For more general information, visit careuk.com/the-potteries