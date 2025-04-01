Dorset Cottage Holidays - hunt for fossils or Easter Eggs in Dorset

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dorset is a magical destination for all the family. Steeped in timeless charm and without a single motorway carving through its valleys, forests and coastal landscapes, the county is the perfect choice for a family getaway this Easter. Since the region has avoided major development, it’s managed to retain its charm and beauty whilst offering a relaxed retreat from modern life.

The spectacular Jurassic coastline, awarded World Heritage status for its geological significance, is one of Britain's best spots for budding palaeontologists to explore. If youngsters are bored of hunting for chocolate eggs, then the promise of discovering a fossil from the age of the dinosaurs is sure to keep them entertained.

Dorset Cottage Holidays has over 60 properties ranging from cosy fishermen's cottages in Wareham to spacious family homes with sea views across Weymouth Bay. Many are dog-friendly, ensuring no one misses out on the springtime adventures.

To make it easy to discover the best spots this Easter, Dorset Cottage Holidays' local team has picked out the region's best hidden gems and seasonal highlights.

Old Harry Rocks

Dorset Towns & Villages to Visit this Easter

Visitors choosing to stay in Swanage will find themselves minutes from the heritage Swanage Railway, where they can board vintage steam trains and travel through the picturesque countryside. Easter-themed carriages and activities for younger passengers make this nostalgic trip even more special.

The charming village of Corfe Castle is overlooked by the dramatic ruins of its namesake castle, which hosts medieval games and treasure hunts with chocolate prizes – ideal for families seeking a blend of history and seasonal fun.

For garden enthusiasts, Kingston Lacy's spectacular spring displays provide a floral blaze of colour. One of Dorset’s most beautiful National Trust estates, it's famous for its grand Italian-style mansion and acres of parkland, and at this time of year there are family-friendly Easter trails throughout its ancient woodlands and formal gardens.

Seaside Attractions

Nature lovers can board the ferry from Wareham to Brownsea Island, where rare red squirrels dart in the woodland; or walk the breathtaking route between Lulworth Cove and the wave-carved arch of Durdle Door, which is dotted with spring wildflowers.

Coastal Splendours

Head to Weymouth forgolden sands and traditional seafront amusements, while fossil hunters can join expert-guided walks at Lyme Regis to seek out prehistoric treasures.

For dramatic seascapes, Portland Bill Lighthouse stands proudly at the peninsula's rugged tip, offering spectacular views across the channel. Meanwhile, Studland Bay's sweeping beaches create the perfect setting for picnics with views towards Old Harry Rocks.

Steam Train

Rural Retreats

Inland, Dorset's countryside showcases picturesque villages like those around Langton Matravers, where you'll find traditional thatched cottages and country pubs serving locally-sourced fare.

Families in search of Easter chicks, tractor rides and spring lambs can head to Farmer Palmer's near Poole; while art lovers can wander among the inspirational outdoor gallery at Sculpture by the Lakes near Dorchester.

Adventure seekers will love Moors Valley Country Park, with its treetop trails and cycling routes providing exhilarating outdoor pursuits for all ages.

For more information and bookings, visit the website.