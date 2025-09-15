Downton Abbey returns – and with it, a cinema etiquette guide for the modern age

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, starring Hugh Bonneville and Paul Giamatti, released over the weekend

Etiquette expert Laura Windsor launches a special “Downton-style cinema etiquette guide” as the new film lands

As Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale releases this weekend, leading etiquette expert Laura Windsor has unveiled a Downton-inspired etiquette guide for cinemagoers.

Laura - trained by a former member of the Royal Household and advisor to Royal families - sets out the golden rules of cinema conduct, from switching off mobiles to avoiding noisy snacks and keeping feet firmly off the seats.

Her video guide, filmed with Showcase Cinemas helps show how the Crawleys themselves might expect audiences to behave.

This comes as Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, starring Hugh Bonneville and Paul Giamatti, releases today - marking the cinematic return of the Crawley family and their staff as they enter the 1930s, embracing change and welcoming a new chapter.

To celebrate the movie's release, Showcase Cinemas has unveiled new research revealing three quarters of Brits (74%) believe manners were better back in the Downton era, while four in five (81%) would welcome a formal “cinema etiquette code.”

The UK’s top 10 most annoying cinema habits were also revealed, with mobile use (82%), talking (79%) and feet on seats (66%) topping the list.

Laura said: “The manners in the UK have definitely taken somewhat of a downward turn in recent years, and that’s reflected by three quarters of those surveyed believing manners were better back in the Downton days. What’s more, many want cinemas to adopt a Downton-style etiquette code.”

Laura, known as the “Queen of Etiquette”, is helping to set the standard for cinemagoers watching Downton this weekend with a handy video guide showing best practice when enjoying a film in front of the big screen.

According to the data, millions of cinemagoers have little patience for those with poor cinema etiquette, with over a third (36%) admitting they’ve told someone off during a film because of poor behaviour.

Cinemagoers at Showcase this weekend will be hoping Downton fans exhibit the best possible etiquette, while enjoying a special edition afternoon cream tea including scones, cream, jam and macarons – launched to celebrate the movie’s release.

Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Director at Showcase Cinemas, said: “The cinema is a shared experience, and our research shows customers simply want respectful behaviour from everyone.

“Downton Abbey is the epitome of British manners, so it felt only right to partner with Laura Windsor to reveal the top tips to ensure you, and everyone else, can enjoy the big screen experience.”

For further information, and to purchase tickets, please visit the Showcase Cinemas website.