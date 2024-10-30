When is Black Friday 2024? Early Deals from fashion and beauty brands including ASOS, Dyson and ghd | Canva

A look at the best Black Friday deals in fashion and beauty ahead of the big sale day.

We all love a bargain and Black Friday is the best time to get what you want for the best price. As we enter November, the countdown to Christmas has begun and the good news is fashion and beauty brands have given us early access to their Black Friday deals which could save you hundreds of pounds.

When is Black Friday 2024?

Black Friday will be on November 29 this year with Cyber Monday following on December 2. These are the best days to shop as big brands will slash prices on everything from TV’s and vacuum cleaners to fashion and beauty products. But we have access to the brands launching their Black Friday deals early so you can start your Christmas shopping now and get organised for the big day.

Early Black Friday Fashion deals

ASOS has already discounted so many items on their website for Black Friday. The ASOS DESIGN denim bomber jacket in leopard £22.50 has 50 percent off. The Instgrammable ASOS DESIGN cotton poplin wide leg trousers in leopard print have been cut down to just £14.

Early Black Friday Beauty deals

Skincare and make up products are a great gift whether your buying for a friend or topping up your own collection. The Ordinary the hydrate & brighten set: Was £59.30, now £29 and the Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s award-winning complexion trio was £85 has a huge 30 percent off, making it just £59. I’ll definitely be adding this to my shopping basket.

Early Black Friday deal on hair appliances

A lot of us will have hair straighteners or curling wands on our Christmas wish list this year. But don't wait for Santa because you really don't want to miss out on these amazing deals. Save £100 off the Dyson Airwrap origin multi Styler and dryer that's now just £300.

The ghd Max Wide Plate Hair Straightener also has 25 percent off the rrp price and is now just £156.75. Now is the time to start shopping for Black Friday deals before all these products get snapped up.

