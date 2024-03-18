Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Easter 2024 is just around the corner and, along with enjoying lots of chocolate, the four day bank holiday weekend provides the perfect chance to take a proper break and enjoy some self care.

Pampering is something many people enjoy, but it can be expensive if we do it in a salon. So, if you want to have a marvellous mani but not break the bank, the good news is that there are a numer of nail products you can buy so you can create a professional look at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But, just what are the best nail trends to follow during Easter 2024? To help inspire you, NationalWorld has spoken once again to Tinu Bello, senior ambassador at beauty brand Mylee and A-List manicurist who counts Sandra Oh, Anne-Marie and Holly Willoughby among her clients. She's told us the four nail designs she thinks are ideal for the Easter.

Before you begin painting your chosen design, Bello advises that you prepare your nails so it will last as long as possible. She says: “As with any mani, prep is key. Begin by sanitising and prepping your nails with the Mylee 2-in-1 Nail Prep & Wipe – a small, but important step for a lasting manicure. Follow that up with Mylee’s Base Coat , which protects your natural nails, and provides a long-lasting base. You’ll need Mylee’s Pro LED Curing Lamp to flash cure each coat of MyGel polish. Of course, you will need to secure and cure your mani with Mylee’s Top Coat."

Now your nails are prepped, keep reading to discover the top four trending Spring nails, as explained by Bello, and you'll also find some helpful links to the products she suggests so it's easy to can get your nails looking beautiful before your visit from the Easter bunny.

Mini Eggs

“One of the most popular designs around Easter is always the Mini Egg Mani. Despite what you think, this is super easy to complete yourself at home. All you need are a few pastel colours, like Mylee’s Lemonade Gel Polish, Mylee’s Lady Like Gel Polish, and Mylee’s Pastel Chic Gel Polish for your base colour, to be applied on alternating fingers. Then, to achieve the mattified, speckled egg look, all you need is Mylee’s Speckled No-Wipe Top Coat. Et voila, Mini-Egg Mani in a flash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A popular twist for 2024 is the half-creacked, speckled egg in a French-tip style. This can be easily achieved with Mylee’s Maestro Brush Kit, which contains seven brushes to create ultra-fine to thicker lines- ideal for French-tips and creating cute chicks.”

Mini eggs nail trend for Easter 2024. Image by Adobe Photos.

Glitter Jelly Aura

“Aura nails have really grown in popularity over the last year, with the likes of Megan Fox and Vanessa Hudgens sporting the look. It’s a beautiful, airbrushed look that takes inspiration from the aura surrounding you. But, we will see an update for over Easter and SS24, with glitter, jelly-like finishes.

“I would recommend a very sheer, peachy nude base, such as Mylee’s For Your Eyes Only Gel Polish. You should use two coats of this for the perfect natural, subtle look that is needed for the base of these nails.”

“For the middle element of this mani, you’ll need the Mylee Double Ended Sponge Applicator and the polish of your choice. The sponge is mainly used for patting glitter onto a tacky nail, but it's also a very useful tool for creating very subtle nail art. Add a small amount of your highlight colour onto the nail, and use the Double Ended Sponge Applicator to buff it out for that blurred Aura look.”

Glitter jelly aura nails trend for Easter 2024. Photo by Sparkle PR.

Life's A Peach

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Soft girl nails will still reign supreme for Easter, but we will see a slightly more bold and varied shade range. Rather than a loud pop of colour, we will see baby blues, periwinkles, lilacs and my favourite, peach. Various shades of peach will trend, thanks to Pantone’s colour of the year ‘Peach Fuzz’.

Life's a peach nail trend for Easter 2024. Photo by Sparkle PR.

"From shades heading into a subtle orange territory, from nudes, to pinks, peach will be everywhere. So, where to start? For the most flattering peach mani, go with something paler with a pink hue if you have fair skin, or opt for a more orange shade if you have a medium to deep skin tone. I’m obsessed with You’re a Peach Gel Polish.”

Lilac chrome nail trend for Easter 2024. Image by Pinterest.

Lilac Chrome