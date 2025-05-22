eBike interest surges 70% but less than 1 in 5 (19%) eBike users will wear a helmet

Bikes stopping at red lights

Just 19% of eBike riders wear helmets, and on weekends, that figure drops to 14%. These are among the key findings from Pedalling into the Unknown – The Hidden Human and Insurance Costs of the UK’s eBike Boom a new white paper published today from data-led insurance consultancy Angelica Solutions.

The paper highlights the rapid growth of eBike usage across UK cities is outpacing the frameworks designed to keep roads safe, with insurers and motorists increasingly left to absorb the consequences.

Demand for eBiking is accelerating, both year on year and at this time of year. With online searches up 70%12 in the second quarter compared to the first and Lime reporting an 85% increase in total journeys in 202417, 19, this in turn sees exposure to new, unregulated forms of risk also increase.

Riders are travelling faster and further on heavier vehicles, often without adequate safety measures, training, or regulation. Helmet usage is worryingly low across the board but particularly among delivery riders - only 16% wear one despite clocking up between 100 and 200 miles each week18.

Rider behaviour data shows a significant deviation from traffic compliance norms. Just 46% of eBike users stop at red lights, compared to 64% of traditional cyclists. This risk profile intensifies for non-helmet wearers, who are nearly twice as likely to run red lights. These trends are not only a road safety concern, but they could be rewriting the risks covered by motor and liability insurance products as we have a growing number of uninsured and untraceable road users creating risks not just for themselves but all those around them. Motor insurers (and therefore drivers) could be left picking up the costs.

Despite steering more towards mopeds in weight and speed than traditional bikes, eBikes remain unregistered and untraceable. 90% of serious cycling collisions involve another vehicle2-7, and in many cases, drivers are left carrying the liability burden in the absence of traceable rider data.

“We’re seeing a major disconnect and flying blind at the moment,” said Sarah Vaughan, Founder and Director of Angelica Solutions. “There is no systematic collection of data on eBike collisions, meaning we can’t quantify the scale of risk or respond effectively. One of the simplest, immediate steps we can take is to start capturing consistent, detailed data on eBikes involved in collisions. Without this, we’re asking both policy and insurance systems to evolve without the right intel.”

“eBikes offer brilliant potential as a sustainable transport mode, but right now, they’re being integrated into road systems without the rules or safeguards that protect everyone involved. Insurers, policymakers, and safety bodies need to catch up urgently.”

The white paper also highlights a sharp weekend spike in risk. In London, eBikes account for nearly half of all bikes used at weekends, up from 38% on weekdays. Yet helmet usage falls even further during this period, just as national cycling fatality rates rise by 13

“More collaboration is needed across sectors to adapt to this changing landscape,” continues Sarah Vaughan “including the introduction of minimum safety standards, clarity on liability frameworks, and data-driven insurance products that reflect emerging mobility trends.

“This isn’t about pushing back against innovation. It’s about gathering evidence to make smarter choices and making sure new transport behaviours don’t outpace the systems designed to manage their risks. If we don’t act now, the cost won’t just be financial, it will be measured in lives.”