End of the road: Just one in ten Brits think we'll be driving petrol cars in future

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

As the energy price cap increased again this week, new research released by Electrify Britain has found that fed up Brits are increasingly likely to choose cheaper, electric technology in future.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The survey found that Britons are ready to embrace electrification, with almost half (49%) predicting that by 2040 most people will be buying electric vehicles. Just one in ten (11%) think petrol cars will still be more popular, and 8% think we'll be commuting in flying vehicles.

Most people (55%) choose an EV for environmental benefits like clean air but a growing number (37%) choose an EV specifically because it will save them money on running costs and insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With energy bills rising yet again, six in ten (63%) fed up Brits say they’d consider delaying household chores to off-peak times to save money on their weekly electricity bill, 61% said that saving an average of as little as £3.75 each week would be enough of an incentive to do this.

Right now, electricity bills are higher than they should be because extra policy costs are added unfairly. On average, households pay an extra £200 a year on their electricity bill compared to just £52 on gas.

This affects 2.2 million electrically heated homes across the country, with people using electricity facing disproportionate fuel poverty (24.5%), versus gas (11.7%).

Electrify Britain is calling for the removal of policy costs from electricity bills through reallocation. This energy bill levy reform is essential to addressing fuel poverty and making electric technologies more accessible to everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Camilla Born, CEO of Electify Britain, added: “In an increasingly volatile world, electrification offers us the opportunity to invest and upgrade British homes and industry, moving us into a new era where we can grow and compete in the global economy. But to reallly seize the electrification opportunity, we need to urgently bring down the cost of electricity for homes and industry, starting with energy bill reform.”

Electrify Britain recently took to the road to meet innovators, households and communities across the country who are benefiting from electrification. From factories producing electric buses in Scotland to community energy projects financing Welsh community services, from households paying £0 for their electricity provided by their solar panels, to schools making money from providing car charging in their car parks.

Findings were presented to parliament this week to inspire and empower those in leadership to make positive change that will benefit the economy, boost industry and help bring bills down.