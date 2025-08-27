England treasure capital revealed

In fact, with 2154 finds in Norfolk, the area accounts for over 11% of all treasure findings in England!

Norfolk has been named the treasure capital of England.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Experts at Fast Skips analysed the latest Treasure Act report to reveal people in the area have made the most finds over the past 34 years.

In fact, with 2154 finds in Norfolk, the area accounts for over 11% of all treasure findings in England!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suffolk came second with 1339 finds, and Essex third with 1179.

Lincolnshire and Kent rounded out the top five with 1103 and 1100 respectively.

Summary of all Treasure cases 1997–2022 by geographic area County / Unitary Authority Total Treasure Finds England 19183 Norfolk 2154 Suffolk 1339 Essex 1179 Lincolnshire 1103 Kent 1100

Tyne & Wear sat at the bottom of the table with just 4 treasure finds, followed by Teesside, Redcar & Cleveland with 11 and Greater Manchester with 13.

The full figures, which take England, Wales, and Northern Ireland into account, revealed treasure cases have seen a 28% rise. In 2021, there were 1,072 cases, but it shot up to 1,377 in 2022, which is the most recent data.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Experts at Fast Skips also found out that most of the object finds were Post-Medieval (407), followed by Early Medieval, and then Bronze Age.

94% of finds were via metal detecting. Archaeological finds followed at 3.85%.

Trevor Moxon, from Fast Skips who analysed the data, explained why treasure hunting is so much fun: “There’s something genuinely exciting about not knowing what’s just beneath your feet.

“One minute you’re walking through a quiet field, the next you’re holding something that hasn’t been seen for hundreds of years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s the mix of history, fresh air and pure luck that makes treasure hunting so addictive.

“Every trip out is different, and even if you come back empty-handed, it still feels like time well spent.”

Trevor has these top tips for anybody wanting to start treasure hunting.

1. Start with Research:

“Before you even think about digging, invest time in researching promising locations. Old maps, local archives, and historical records can reveal where settlements, trade routes, or battles once took place, these are ideal places for potential finds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Also look for areas that haven’t been heavily redeveloped or ploughed repeatedly, as they’re more likely to have undisturbed artefacts.”

2. Get Permission from the Landowner:

“You must have permission to search on any land, even common or seemingly unused land. This includes farmland, public spaces, and protected heritage sites.

“It’s best to have a written agreement, especially if you’re planning regular visits.”

3. Invest in a Quality Metal Detector and Learn How to Use It:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While it’s tempting to buy a cheap metal detector to start, investing in a reputable, mid-range model will make a huge difference. Modern detectors come with various settings that help you distinguish between junk and valuable targets. Features like depth indicators and iron discrimination are particularly useful.

“Just as important is learning how to interpret the signals. Spend time practising, read guides, and watch tutorials. Knowing your kit well could be the difference between unearthing treasure and digging bottle tops all day.”

4. Join a Local Detecting Club or Online Community:

“Local metal detecting clubs are a brilliant way to learn best practices, gain access to club-permission land, and attend group digs. You'll also benefit from the collective knowledge of more experienced detectorists.

“Online communities and social media groups offer constant discussions on finds, detector reviews, legal advice, and even tips on reading ground conditions.”

5. Know the Law:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Familiarise yourself with the Treasure Act 1996 and the Portable Antiquities Scheme (PAS). Understanding what qualifies as “treasure” and what your legal obligations are will protect you from accidentally breaking the law.”

"Treasure hunting isn’t just about what you find, it’s about the stories, the history, and the unexpected joy of uncovering the past.

“With the right knowledge and respect for the rules, anyone can enjoy the thrill of the search," Trevor concluded.