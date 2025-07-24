Europeans are warming to EVs – and to Chinese brands

A survey of over 8,000 consumers across eight countries finds rising intent to own electric vehicles by 2030, with attitudes towards Chinese-made models softening.

Nearly 60% of European consumers say they expect to own an electric vehicle (EV) by 2030 – and more than a third are now more open to buying a Chinese-made model than they were a year ago.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Europe-wide survey of more than 8,000 people suggests that attitudes to electric mobility are changing across the continent, with younger drivers and consumers in the Nordic countries – notably Sweden and Denmark – showing the strongest intent to switch.

Among current EV drivers, 53% said they are now more receptive to Chinese manufacturers. Almost half of all respondents believe Chinese brands offer good value for money, and 40% agree that premium Chinese EVs are as good as their Western rivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UK consumers are among the least concerned about brand nationality. In Europe’s second-largest car market, 59% said the country of origin would not influence their buying decision.

In Switzerland, meanwhile, traditionally loyal to established European marques, more than half of respondents said premium Chinese EVs now match their Western competitors on quality and technology, according to the poll commissioned by Zeekr.

Lothar Schupet, acting CEO of Zeekr Europe, said: “The benefits of electric vehicles are widely understood but we appreciate that not every market or every age group is as receptive to them as others.

“We wanted to look even deeper into the positive and negative views that consumers across Europe have towards EVs in general and Chinese EVs in particular to better understand the barriers to entry – both real and perceived.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “The survey we commissioned does exactly that, and will help us to create even better EVs that will help further accelerate the transition to e-mobility throughout Europe.

“And as more Chinese brands launch in Europe, we believe that having Design and R&D Centres in Sweden and integrating customer co-creation at the heart of our product development process gives Zeekr a European soul that truly sets it apart.”

The data shows that Nordic markets remain ahead of the curve. In Sweden, 62% of respondents said they plan to own an EV by 2027, compared with 52% across Europe.

Generational divides are also evident: 62% of 35–44-year-olds expect to drive an EV by 2028, but only 45% of those aged 55 and over foresee doing so by 2035.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cost, range and charging infrastructure were cited as the biggest barriers to adoption. Some 45% of respondents said lower purchase prices would encourage them to go electric, 42% called for ranges above 480km, and 40% prioritised faster charging.

These obstacles are being addressed by advances in battery technology, with models offering over 500km (WLTP) now common and 800V systems enabling 10–80% charging in around 10 minutes.

Zeekr’s European line-up – the 001, X and 7X – already meets these benchmarks, offering ranges of up to 620km (WLTP), ultra-fast charging and prices starting below €35,000 in some markets.

The Zeekr 7X comes with features such as a panoramic roof, Matrix LED headlights, a heat pump and a 22kW on-board charger as standard – equipment that many rivals only offer as paid extras.