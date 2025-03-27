A recent survey has revealed the financial strain of stag and hen dos, with 1 in 10 attendees admitting they went into debt to cover the costs.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With July, August and September being some of the most popular months for weddings, March to October are often the peak times for a stag or hen party because of the warmer weather and daylight hours.

Jak Kennedy, stag and hen do coordination specialist from Scotland’s MadMax Adventures, reveals that the perfect timeframe for your pre-wedding celebrations is 12 to 16 weeks before the big day, leaving everyone in a good financial position while keeping the stag/hen do memorable enough before the wedding.

Stag do expenses

Expert reveals exactly when Brits should have their stag do before the wedding

Trip costs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Stag do costs can vary significantly depending on the destination. UK stag dos average £195 per person, while trips to Ireland average £216. Overseas trips typically cost around £213, and when you include flights at around £225.07 per person, the total comes to £438.07."

Activities and other expenses

“If you’re keeping it local and only booking activities, the average cost is £133.53 per person, assuming extra costs aren’t included.

“Additional expenses can also add up. Transport averages £42.18, while food and drink cost £178.92 per person. There’s also fancy dress at £35.00 and contributions towards gifts or entertainment at £25.00. For those travelling overseas, it would also be an extra £15 for travel insurance.”

12-16 week gap: financial recovery times

"Given that the average person saves £203.21 per month, the recovery time for a stag do will vary based on the destination. With all the additional expenses included, a local stag do in the UK would cost £609.63 and would take around 3 months to recover financially.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“An overseas stag do costs around £863.70, which would take closer to 4 months to recover from. Planning ahead and budgeting appropriately is essential to avoid putting unnecessary strain on your finances."

Having a stag do days before

"Having your wedding immediately after a stag do is not ideal, as it can take several days for the body to fully recover from the physical effects of a big night of drinking. Alcohol can leave you dehydrated, fatigued, and mentally drained, and it may take up to two days for alcohol to clear from your system.”

Consider external factors for smarter planning

School holidays can raise costs and make venues busier with more families, so plan ahead to avoid inflated prices

Bank holidays offer extra time but may have higher accommodation and activity costs discussing the budget in advance

Early planning helps secure the best deals and gives everyone time to save.

Popular destinations and activities can book up quickly during peak times, so early reservations are important

Check for festivals or events happening around your stag do that could affect costs or availability, such as the Edinburgh Festival and Oasis concert in August

Look for group rates or special offers on accommodation, transport, and activities to save money

Having backup options for activities can help avoid stress if something is unavailable or overbooked

Longer travel times or complicated transport arrangements may impact the overall experience