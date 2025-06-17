Expert reveals how nasal strips can enhance your workouts

Feeling like your workouts are lagging? Experts reveal the new trick to enhancing performance.

Using nasal strips during exercise has been gaining popularity recently, designed to encourage breathing exclusively through the nose and improve recovery and performance.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christopher Heywood, Director of Research at Longevity has offered some key advice to athletes and fitness enthusiasts to ensure they are aware of the benefits to your overall health.

Encourages nasal breathing: Athletes often use nasal strips to enhance breathing during workouts. They can increase oxygen intake, especially during high-intensity activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Better Breathing Through the Nose: Nasal strips physically open up the narrowest part of your nose, making it easier to breathe through your nose and increase the volume of oxygen intake.

Nasal strips could be the key to improving your workouts

Boosting Nitric Oxide for Performance: When you breathe through your nose, your body produces a gas called nitric oxide in the nasal passages. This helps open up blood vessels in your lungs, improving blood flow and oxygen delivery to your muscles—key for endurance and stamina.

Lower Breathing Effort: By reducing the resistance in your nasal passages, nasal strips can make breathing feel easier. This means you use less energy to breathe, which may help you perform better over longer periods.

Stay Hydrated and Efficient: Breathing through the mouth dries out your airways and can lead to faster water loss. Nasal strips help you keep breathing through the nose longer, which keeps air more moist and warm, protecting your lungs and improving breathing efficiency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Feel Less Out of Breath: Many athletes report that using nasal strips helps reduce the feeling of being out of breath during workouts or races. This can improve comfort, pacing, and mental focus—especially in endurance sports.

Sleep Better, Recover Better: Some athletes use nasal strips at night to help with breathing if they have nasal congestion. Better airflow during sleep can improve deep sleep and recovery, which is critical for performance the next day.

Safe and Drug-Free: Nasal strips don’t contain any drugs or chemicals—they’re purely mechanical. That means no side effects and no risks with anti-doping rules, making them a safe option to test for marginal gains.