Expert reveals how to childproof your garden this summer

Toddler watering plants using watering pot outdoors in the garden.

Once school is out and your garden becomes your child’s personal playground. But before you let them roam free, it's essential to ensure your green space is not only fun, but safe as well.

We spoke with Land of Rugs design expert, Zara O’Hare, who shared her top tips for creating a child-friendly garden this summer.

1. Lock Up Garden Tools and Chemicals

"So many accidents happen because sharp tools or toxic products are left within reach," says O’Hare. Always store fertilisers, weed killers, sharp secateurs, and other dangerous items in a locked shed or on a high shelf.

Make sure sheds are secured with childproof locks and hazardous tools are never left out.

2. Choose Non-Toxic Plants

Common, beautiful garden plants like foxglove and lilies are highly poisonous if ingested. Additionally, trees like yew and holly boast bright red berries that are tempting to eat, but can cause severe side effects.

"Children love to explore with their hands and mouths," warns O’Hare.

She suggests you swap out risky flora for child-safe options like sunflowers, cornflowers, marigolds, and snapdragons. If you're unsure about any plants in your garden, check with your local garden centre for a list of non-toxic varieties, and do not rely on an app that can provide inaccurate advice.

3. Fence It Off

A secure fence with childproof fencing is one of the most effective ways to keep little ones safe. O’Hare recommends fencing that’s at least four feet high with vertical slats.

"Make sure there are no gaps where small bodies can squeeze through or climb over."

4. Soften the Ground

Falls are inevitable. Minimise injuries by creating soft landings in high-traffic zones. Grass is the best and most natural option, but rubber mulch or cushioned play mats under swings, slides, and climbing frames provide additional safety.

"Always think like a toddler; if they can fall off it, they will," says O’Hare.

5. Cover Water Hazards

Even shallow ponds or birdbaths can be dangerous to little ones. Water features should be covered or surrounded by fencing. Better yet, drain or temporarily remove water features when toddlers are around.

"Unfortunately, it only takes a moment for an accident to occur," she emphasises.

6. Provide Safe Play Zones

Designate specific areas for child-friendly play with age-appropriate toys, a sandpit with a cover, or a small garden bed for digging and playing. "Giving kids a safe, fun area to explore makes them less likely to wander into trouble," O’Hare notes.

Having a child’s garden provides an opportunity to play in nature’s sensory bin, and toys with wheels like trucks and lorries can provide hours of entertainment for everyone.

Final Word

Childproofing your garden doesn't mean you have to sacrifice its beauty. With a few smart adjustments, you can create a space where your children can safely enjoy the wonders of nature, while giving yourself peace of mind all summer long.