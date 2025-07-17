Expert reveals how to get a good night's sleep in summer – and it’s easier than you think

Woman sleeping at night

Summer is well and truly upon us and the current spell of sunshine throughout the UK could see temperatures soar to 30°C in some parts of the country, prompting Brits to prepare for the heatwave, for both the day and night.

A recent report found that we lose almost 44 hours of sleep a year – the equivalent of more than six full nights – due to high nighttime temperatures.

Although many people may worry about struggling to get a good night of rest over the coming days, Melissa Denham, Bedroom Design Expert at Hammonds Furniture has shared her top tips to help you keep cool during any upcoming heatwave.

Swap out your duvet

Choosing a lightweight alternative such as a linen sheet, or a duvet with a low Thermal Overall Grade (TOG) can help you get to sleep much faster during the summer months and throughout a heatwave – all duvets have a TOG number, and the lower the TOG the cooler the duvet!

Close blinds or curtains during the day

Blinds and curtains (especially blackout ones) help ensure that no light – or only very limited light - can enter the room. They help to reflect the light away rather than radiate the heat, keeping your room cool throughout the day and allowing you to nod off much quicker at nighttime.

Drink extra fluids during the day

Drinking more fluids than normal during a heatwave should go without saying, however it can also help you nod off quicker at night as you won’t run the risk of feeling dehydrated when you go to bed.

Keep your doors closed

By stopping the natural airflow from bedroom to hallway, you can help control the temperature of your bedroom to a more suitable and cooler degree, rather than allowing the hot, humid air from around your home to creep in throughout the day.

The only exception would be if you are in the position of owning an attic bedroom in this heatwave, where you may want to consider opening your skylight to allow the hot air to circulate out.

Take a COOL shower before bed

Despite what you may think, taking a really cold shower before bed can actually be detrimental to your sleep quality, as it can increase alertness and cause you to remain awake for longer.

Instead, take a cool shower, where you can feel the water temperature on your skin without raising the hairs on your arms like a truly cold shower would do!

Invest in new houseplants

Jasmine plants are proven to help increase sleep efficiency thanks to their sweet aroma, which is even sold in essential oil form to help relaxation.

Snake plants are also great for the bedroom as they purify the air and aid in the removal of toxic pollutants.

Choose the right lighting

Swapping out the harsher, brighter light bulbs in your bedside lamp for a softer and warmer hue can help you unwind for a restful night’s sleep much quicker.

Melissa Denham, Bedroom Design Expert at Hammonds Furniture explains that the key to a good night’s rest is very much down to your sleep environment:

“With the scorching hot weather taking a toll on the country at the moment, it is only natural that people are finding it harder to sleep in these humid conditions.

“Although we can’t control how warm it is outside, there are several ways that we can mitigate the heat inside our bedrooms and allow ourselves a proper night's sleep, which begins with assessing your sleep environment and making any amendments as necessary.

“Consider whether you are choosing the right bedding, creating a peaceful atmosphere, and doing everything possible to prevent excess heat transferring into your room throughout the day – electric fans won't cool down your room if they are circulating hot air, so make sure to take additional and more permanent amendments before getting into bed.”