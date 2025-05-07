Expert reveals how to stay calm on the roads as 87 per cent of Brits say they’ve experienced road rage

Road rage

New research has revealed 92 per cent of Brits think aggressive driving is on the rise, with almost nine in ten drivers (87 per cent) saying they’ve been a victim of road rage.

The study by the UK’s most renowned stress-free car-buying service, webuyanycar, found that while more women admit to getting angry each week (90 per cent versus 84 per cent), men are more likely to act on their emotions during a road rage incident (54 per cent of men, versus 50 per cent of women).

Road rage also has a much bigger effect on women than men, with over two thirds (67 per cent) of women surveyed admitting a road rage incident really impacts their day, compared to just 47 per cent of men.

Although, nationally more than half (53 per cent) of motorists admit they’ve acted on their emotions in a moment of road rage, when it comes to the regions, drivers from East Anglia were most likely (57 per cent), as opposed to drivers from Wales who were least likely (42 per cent).

And while the most common act of road rage in the UK is being beeped at (66 per cent), webuyanycar also discovered more aggressive forms of road rage are surprisingly common, including almost half of motorists (47 per cent) who say they have been tailgated, 15 per cent have had another driver get out of their car to intimidate or start a physical altercation and seven per cent even say they’ve had someone try to run them off the road.

But what can be done to help calm tensions as we drive, when the top three reasons Brits get angry each week are all road-related?

Richard Evans, head of technical services at webuyanycar, explains:

“The best way to calm down quickly when you feel rising emotions while driving is possibly one of the simplest things you can do, and something 95 per cent of the drivers we surveyed already have in their car – listen to music.

“Scientists discovered listening to music can release chemicals in the brain that make us feel good and help shift our emotional state* but it’s important to select the right type of music with a beat and tempo that provide the perfect combination to calm us down while still ensuring we remain focused behind the wheel.

“Fast tempo songs can actually lead to a lack of focus, possibly making motorists drive faster and potentially leading to accidents, while slower tempo songs – those dubbed as the most relaxing – can make motorists feel sleepy, which isn’t needed when we’re driving.”

In fact, research has shown the best songs to listen to while driving have a beat per minute (bpm) between 60 and 80**, allowing drivers to relax enough while remaining focused. Webuyanycar asked respondents to pick their favourite songs with a bpm between 60 and 80 and created the ultimate road rage rescue playlist.

The top 10 songs to play to counter road rage in the car

Ain't No Sunshine - Bill Withers - 78bpm I'm A Believer - The Monkees - 80bpm What A Wonderful World - Louis Armstrong - 77bpm Sweet Caroline - Neil Diamond - 63bpm Crazy Little Thing Called Love - Queen - 77bpm We Are The Champions - Queen - 64bpm Hello - Adele - 79bpm Careless Whisper - George Michael - 77bpm Can't Help Falling In Love - Elvis Presley - 67bpm I Will Always Love You - Whitney Houston - 68bpm

While 46 per cent of those surveyed turn to music to calm down if they feel angry in the car, four in 10 (42 per cent) take some deep breaths, a quarter (27 per cent) put the window down to get some fresh air and 16 per cent pull over and take a break.

Listen to the ultimate road rage rescue playlist by webuyanycar on Spotify now