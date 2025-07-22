Eye expert warns common makeup habits could harm your eyes

Photo Credit - Ashley Piszek

Improper makeup routines can lead to dryness, irritation, eye infections and even long-term damage.

From mascara and eyeliner to eyeshadow and lashes, millions of us use makeup daily to boost our confidence and enhance our appearance. But while cosmetics can make us look great, they might not be doing our eyes any favours.

Your daily routine could be putting your eyes at risk - from dryness and irritation to infections and even long-term damage. For example, one study found that over 70% of women who regularly wear eye makeup experience dry eye symptoms.

Search interest in “eye infections” has also soared recently, with 840,000 people turning to Google for answers in just the past month.

To help you enjoy makeup without compromising eye health, Dr. Alastair Lockwood, eye health advisor at contact lens provider Feel Good Contacts, shares his essential makeup tips:

Be careful with glitter, eyeliners and lash tools

“Using loose glitter, especially when it’s not cosmetic grade, can flake into the eyes and scratch the cornea, which is the window of the eye.

“Using an eyelash curler after applying mascara can cause lashes to stick, break, or be pulled out, impacting their ability to protect your eyes.

“Lining your waterline can block the Meibomian glands, which are essential for tear production and eye lubrication, increasing the risk of dryness, irritation, and styes.

“You should only use cosmetic-grade glitter near your eyes and apply eyeliner along the outer lash line, not the waterline. It’s also worth curling your lashes before applying mascara.”

Never share makeup

“Sharing eye makeup, even with close friends, can spread viral and bacterial infections like conjunctivitis, also known to many people as “pink eye”, viral conjunctivitis in particular is highly contagious.

“Symptoms of “pink eye” include itchy eyes, a burning sensation, excessive tearing, swollen eyelids and eye discharge.

“In order to avoid infections, keep your makeup personal and avoid sharing products you used near the eyes.”

Check for expiry dates

“Expired products can harbour bacteria and fungi, especially in moist containers like mascara tubes. This can lead to allergic reactions or infections.

“To ensure good hygiene, mascara should be replaced every three to six months. Make sure to discard any product that smells off or looks unusual and always check manufacturer guidelines for the shelf life.”

Don’t apply makeup on public transport

“It might seem convenient, but applying makeup on the move increases your risk of contamination and injury.

“Public transport surfaces often contain harmful bacteria like E. coli and MRSA. Sudden movements can also lead to eye injuries from pokes or scratches.

“You should only apply makeup in clean, stable environments. Make sure to sanitise your hands and tools before using them if you’re on the go.”

Always remove makeup before going to bed

“Sleeping in makeup can clog glands around your lashes, trap debris, and lead to inflammation or infections like follicular conjunctivitis.

“To prevent this, remove makeup thoroughly every night with a gentle, eye-safe cleanser.”

Keep brushes clean

“Dirty brushes are breeding grounds for bacteria, and storing makeup in warm, humid places like bathrooms can shorten product life and safety.

“You should clean your brushes and sponges weekly with gentle soap and let them dry fully before using them again.

“Store makeup in a cool, dry space (15-20°C) to reduce bacterial growth.”

Take extra care with contact lenses

“Contact lenses can trap makeup particles against your eye, increasing the risk of irritation and infection.

“Therefore, you should insert lenses before applying any makeup. Avoid applying product on the waterline and fully remove makeup before taking out lenses to prevent residue transfer.”

Dr. Alastair Lockwood adds: “You don’t have to give up makeup completely to protect your eyes.

“By practising good hygiene and using products wisely, you can enjoy cosmetics safely while maintaining healthy eyes.

“Regularly review your beauty habits to ensure they’re supporting, not harming, your eye health.”

To find out more makeup tips for contact lens wearers, visit: feelgoodcontacts.com/eye-care-hub/contact-lenses/contact-lenses-and-makeup