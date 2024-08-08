Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here’s five recommendations for a city break during the next F1 season 🏎

With the advent of a new Formula 1 season on everybody’s minds already, so to come travel plans.

But there can sometimes be a sense of “choice overload” alongside a fear of missing out on certain races - and certain locations.

Here are five destinations during the next F1 season ideal for a city getaway - do you agree with these podium results?

Is it ever too early to start thinking about the upcoming Formula 1 season? We think not, if you’re a budding petrolhead.

With the F1 Championship having expanded the number of circuits and adding races such as Las Vegas to the calendar, it seems now more than ever an ideal time to start investing in motorsport. Especially when you consider some of the luxurious locations that the races take place in.

From the majesty of Monte Carlo to the good old Silverstone Racecourse, that sense of “choice overload” might be lurking in the back of your mind when it comes to getting tickets to the next championship season.

But the folks at Gambling Zone.com have taken some of the difficulty out of your hands, compiling a list of the best city breaks during the F1 season.

They began their analysis by compiling a list of Formula One host cities for the 2024 season, focusing on several key factors to evaluate each city. Each factor was given a normalised score out of ten, and these scores were averaged to produce a final overall score for each city.

Where are some of the most ideal locations for a weekend getaway - that also are home to some of the circuits during the F1 season? | Getty Images

The factors included the percentage of race winners starting outside of pole position over the last decade, the proportion of 4 and 5-star hotels and restaurants according to Tripadvisor, travel times from the main airport to the city centre and from the city centre to the racecourse by both car and public transport as per Google Maps, the main airport's Google review score, and the average daily high temperature during race days as reported by WeatherSpark.

Additionally, they also assessed the top attractions in each host city, analysing the top 10 attractions listed on Tripadvisor based on the number of Google searches from June 2023 to May 2024, their Google review scores, and their Tripadvisor scores.

Each attraction received a normalised score out of ten for these factors, and the average of these scores determined the final overall attraction score for each city.

The top 5 destinations during the Formula 1 GP season

=4: Melbourne, Australia

A ship is seen approaching Station Pier as seen from the Eureka Skydeck on February 4, 2016 in Melbourne, Australia. | Getty Images

Melbourne has been hosting the Australian Grand Prix since 1996, replacing Adelaide as the venue. The race takes place at the Albert Park Circuit, a semi-permanent track around the park's lake, known for its scenic beauty and challenging layout.

Melbourne is renowned for landmarks such as the Royal Botanic Gardens, the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and Federation Square, making it a vibrant cultural hub that complements its status as a premier F1 destination.

=4: Singapore, Singapore

Carlos Sainz of Spain driving (55) the Ferrari SF-23 leads Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Ferrari SF-23 during the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore September 17, 2023. | Getty Images

The Singapore Grand Prix debuted in 2008 and is celebrated as the first night race in Formula One history. The Marina Bay Street Circuit offers a unique challenge with its tight corners and stunning cityscape backdrop, illuminated brilliantly against the night sky.

The race is famed for passing by iconic landmarks like the Marina Bay Sands, the Merlion, and the Singapore Flyer, blending modern architecture with the area’s cultural heritage.

3: Monte Carlo, Monaco

This photograph taken on May 22, 2024 shows a general view of yachts docked at the Monte Carlo harbour in Monaco with the F1 pit lane and the Circuit de Monaco four days ahead of the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix. (Photo b | AFP via Getty Images

The Monaco Grand Prix, held since 1929, is one of the most prestigious and oldest races in Formula One. Its narrow and winding streets make it one of the most challenging circuits, demanding precision and skill from drivers.

The race navigates through Monte Carlo's glamorous streets, passing by landmarks like the Monte Carlo Casino, the Prince's Palace and the Monaco Harbour, giving those even watching at home an idea of the lap of luxury many have living in the area - no pun intended.

2: Budapest, Hungary

This aerial picture taken on August 26, 2023 shows athletes running across the Chain Bridge as they compete in the women's marathon final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest | POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring has been a fixture on the F1 calendar since 1986. Known for its twisty and technical layout, the track often sees exciting and unpredictable races.

Budapest's appeal comes from its rich history, including the Buda Castle, the Hungarian Parliament Building and the thermal baths, which add a rich historical and cultural flavour to the Grand Prix experience.

1: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Water from the Bellagio's fountain show is seen in front of the Bally's Las Vegas (L) and Paris Las Vegas, including the Paris' 50-story Eiffel Tower replica, June 30, 2005 in Las Vegas, Nevada | Getty Images

One of the newcomers to the 2024 F1 Championship season, despite the teething problems during the warm up and time trials at the Las Vegas GP, it still is considered “the” destination for F1 fans in the UK to make plans for a getaway to.

It’s hard to argue with the top spot too; the race sees drivers pass the world-famous Bellagio Fountains, the Eiffel Tower replica at Paris Las Vegas and the High Roller Ferris wheel, combining the thrill of F1 with the city's incredible (and world renowned) entertainment scene.

Do you agree with the top five results as per the study? Have you been to one of the races in the areas listed before and have a different opinion where people should have their F1 city break? Let us know by leaving a comment down below or contacting the writer directly.