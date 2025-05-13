Facebook is dying! Here's why...

New research has revealed the social media apps that have decreased in popularity the most, with major social networks like Facebook, Twitch, and Messenger all making the top 10.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Video editing service Vidpros analysed the average monthly search volumes for 34 social media platforms in 2021 and then compared the change in searches to the present to determine which had decreased the most.

The video-sharing app JOSH is first, with a decrease in searches of 71.08% since 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owned by VerSe Innovation, JOSH was India’s answer to the the Indian government’s ban of TikTok in 2020 but also includes gaming, private calling, and audio stories.

Social media apps on a phone screen.

In 2021, there were 31,120 average monthly searches for the app, which peaked the following year with 48,350. However, in the past two years, these have plummeted, hitting a low of just 9,000 monthly searches in 2025. According to Inc42, JOSH has experienced an 80% decrease in monthly downloads since 2023, with high-earning employees being laid off in 2024.

Likee is second, with a decrease in searches of 58.96% since 2021.

Similar to JOSH, Likee is another short-form video app, owned by Singaporean tech firm Likeme Pte. Ltd. Users can create and edit videos with special effects, filters, and music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2021, Likee had a monthly average of 409,400 searches, but this dropped to 168,000 in 2025. The app’s worst year was 2024, with just 131,250 searches. At its peak in 2020, Likee had approximately 150 million monthly active users, but this declined significantly to around 44.9 million in 2024.

Facebook is third, with a decrease in searches of 42.81% since 2021.

Arguably one of the most well-known social media platforms, Facebook allows people from all over the world to connect and share content, as well as track events and buy items from the marketplace.

Facebook was searched an incredible 1,080,600,000 times a month in 2021, the second highest of any social media platform on the list after YouTube. However, this figure has dropped substantially to 618,000,000 searches a month in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Facebook’s monthly active users have stayed consistent over the years, but the sharp decline in searches suggests that its demographic is aging and becoming less attractive to younger, newer users who instead use other forms of social media to communicate.

In fourth is QZone, with a decrease in searches of 42.18% since 2021.

Launched by Chinese company Tencent in 2005, QZone is a platform where users can write blogs, share photos, listen to music, and message one another.

In 2021, QZone was searched an average of 23,260 times a month, dropping to 13,450 in 2025. In 2015, Qzone's monthly active users reached approximately 653 million, but the most recent data from 2023 reports approximately 571 million, highlighting the decrease in popularity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twitch is fifth, with a decrease in searches of 32.14% since 2021.

Although predominantly a live-streaming platform, Twitch also has the capabilities for users to interact with streamers through chats and subscriptions. It’s popular with the gaming community, but also has categories for music, talk shows, and esports events.

Twitch was searched an average of 54,820,000 times a month in 2021, but this has declined to 37,200,000 in 2025. In December 2024, Twitch accumulated 1.58 billion watch hours, the lowest since July 2020 and in April 2024, Twitch had over 7.23 million active streamers, down from 9.89 million in 2021.

Sixth is Messenger, with a decrease in searches of 32.06% since 2021. Searches for Facebook’s Messenger averaged 11,849,500 a month in 2021 but have fallen to 8,050,000 in 2025. This is a stark difference compared to rival messaging platform WhatsApp, which saw an increase in searches of 17.05%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discord is seventh, with a decrease in searches of 22.90% since 2021. Monthly searches for the communication platform averaged 43,840,000 in 2021 but dropped to 33,800,000 in 2025.

Line, WeChat, and Weibo round out the top 10. Line saw a decrease in searches by 16.72%, WeChat by 14.68%, and Weibo by 12.98%.

Commenting on the findings, Michael Holmes, founder of Vidpros said, “A 2024 Gartner report predicted that by the end of 2025, half of consumers will abandon or significantly limit their interactions with social media. While it’s unclear whether this will be the case yet, what is clear is that there’s been a definite change between what consumers used to want from social media and what they want now.

“Apps focused on content creation and creativity, such as TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Pinterest, all saw a rise in searches, however, messaging services like WeChat, Messenger, Viber, and Skype, all experienced decreases. This shift from traditional social media uses to more visual apps suggests that users are now prioritizing entertainment over communication.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Facebook being in the top three may not come as a complete surprise. Its main demographic leans slightly older, and although the platform has tried to incorporate elements from other popular apps, like videos and stories, the younger generation is losing interest.

“I’m curious to see what apps adjust to shifting consumer habits and whether developers will stick to their original purpose or reinvent their platforms to stay relevant.”