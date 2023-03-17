If you don’t know where to begin when it comes to treating your mum on Mother’s Day, we’ve got you covered

Mother’s Day is just around the corner - don’t panic, it isn’t upon us quite yet! But if you’re looking to treat your mum this Mother’s Day, you’d best get yourself organised as the day is fast approaching.

Mother’s Day, on Sunday 19 March, presents a great opportunity for us to show our mums our appreciation, and an excuse to really spoil them, but it can sometimes be difficult to know where to even begin.

Here are 10 great ideas to get you started.

Flowers

(Photo: M&S)

Let’s start with the obvious - flowers.

Flowers have always been a classic Mother’s Day gift, and for good reason. They look great, they smell great and pretty much everyone loves them.

Jewellery

(Photo: Buckley London)

If your mother is more interested in jewellery , there are a whole range of items you could go for that will suit her individual tastes and needs, like rings, bracelets, necklaces, earrings and watches, to name a few.

However, before you part ways with your cash, make sure that you know what kind of thing she’s into - does she prefer gold or silver? Sparkly or understated? Vintage or modern?

Once you have an idea of what you want to get your mother, you can consider your options.

Afternoon tea hamper

(Photo: Harvey Nichols)

There’s nothing quite like sitting down to tuck into an afternoon tea, so why not treat your mum to an afternoon tea hamper.

For true decadence, you could spring for the Fortnum and Mason Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea Hamper, which comes with Prosecco, tea, chocolate, biscuits, preserve and more, all for £125.

Or, for the jam lovers amongst us, the Harvey Nichols Afternoon Tea Gift Box is a winner, with a duo of jams for spreading on freshly baked bread and to finish, 6 heavenly little squares of creamy fudge infused with tangy lemon sherbet, for £55.

For something more budget friendly, these Mother’s Day cupcakes from Lolas Cupcakes for £21.90 might be more up your street.

Trip to the spa

(Photo: Lush)

For mother’s in desperate need of some relaxation, a trip to the spa is just what she needs.

There’s a never ending number of spas in the UK to treat your mum, but there are also other options if a traditional spa isn’t quite what you’re looking for.

You can bring the spa home with the Ted Baker Bath & Body Collection Gift Set , or, if there’s a Lush that’s easy for your mum to get to, then don’t overlook its spa services .

Its treatments include:

You can see which Lush locations offer spa services on its website .

A subscription for something she really loves

These days you can get subscription packages for a whole host of things, no matter where your mothers interests lie.

Check these out:

For the bookworm

(Photo: Rare Birds Books)

If your mum loves to read, a subscription to the Rare Birds Bookclub should be right up her alley.

Rare Birds Books is an independent bookstore which is dedicated entirely to women’s writing.

Every month, Rare Birds shortlists two of the best new pieces of fiction, and presents these options to the Book Club members via a secret blurb. Members will then choose either book A or book B and then their chosen book will be sent to them.

There is also an online aspect to the Book Club as well, where members can discuss the books they’ve been sent each month. Book Club members also get access to perks such as expert reading guides, exclusive merch, author interviews, your own private members portal and half price books.

You can opt for a monthly rolling subscription for £14, a three month rolling subscription paid quarterly for £42, a six month rolling subscription paid twice yearly for £84 or a 12 month rolling subscription paid annually for £168.

For the foodie

(Photo: Sous Chef)

When the Covid-19 pandemic first hit and lockdown restrictions were first introduced across the country, many of us got really into baking as a result of all our extra time at home. If your mum has retained her baking passion (or she was doing it before it was cool) then BakedIn is the perfect box for her.

BakedIn offers three subscription boxes to choose from - the baking club, the bread baking club and the junior baking club, if there are little ones that mum would love to have in the kitchen with her. Depending on your box, each month BakedIn will send you a unique kit with a recipe - included in the kit is all the dry ingredients needed to make something delicious.

For the home cooks looking to level up their game, the Sous Chef box will help you do just that. Each month the box will deliver a selection of gourmet foods, and will contain something you can eat straight away, ingredients you can use in a dish together (plus some inspiration to get you started) and tasting notes about each item.

Cheese-lovers also sign up to the Cheese Geek subscription box , which delivers a bespoke cheese box containing four to five cheeses each month.

In every box, there is a leaflet with tasting notes and info about each cheese, and you can personalise your box by ticking the “no blue cheese”, “no goats cheese” and “vegetarian” boxes.

For the beauty addict

(Photo: Birchbox)

You’ll be glad to know that there is a plethora of beauty subscription boxes to choose from, perfect for mothers who can’t get enough of makeup and skincare.

To name but just a few:

For the wine aficionado

(Photo: Savage Vines)

If wine is the way to your mum’s heart, then a wine subscription box is just the thing.

The box from Savage Vines is delivered monthly and contains between two and 12 wines per month. You can choose if you’d like red wine or white wine - or both! As well as the tasting notes, the subscription also comes with a monthly wine podcast as well.

If you’re looking to expand your knowledge of English wines, then the Corkk subscription is the one to go for. The box contains three bottles of wine and you can go for a subscription of still, sparkling and mixed cases, all curated by Master of Wine and Canterbury Wine Festival founder Clive Barlow.

For the adventurous wine drinker, look no further than the Wanderlust Wine Club .

The boxes come in three different options: Silver Membership, which contains four bottles worth £12, Gold membership with eight bottles worth £14.50 and Platinum, with 10 bottles worth £20 each.

For the budding gardener

(Photo: Bloom Box)

Finally, if your mum prides herself on keeping alive even the most difficult of plants and a thriving garden (or if she wants to get started!) then a plant subscription box is spot on.

Bloombox is a plant subscription box that delivers unique plants each month which have been hand picked by specialist growers. Each plant will be between 12 and 17cm and will include a ceramic pot or basket as well as a wonderfully illustrated booklet with instructions on how to care for your new plant.

Lazy Flora alternate between indoor and outdoor plants in its deliveries, so your garden and home can be equally green.

For those less confident about their plant keeping abilities, then it might be best to start with something a little more low pressure, like cacti and succulents which are a bit harder to kill. Barry’s Cactus Club will deliver a mini cactus or succulent, a beautiful pot and a collectors card with fun facts about your new plant, as well as instructions for how to care for it properly.

Heartfelt card

(Photo: Moonpig)

No matter what you decide to get your mum for Mother’s Day, you can’t go wrong with a card with a heartfelt message inside.

