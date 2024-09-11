10 of the best jobs for busy parents to fit around the school run

Now that the summer holidays are over and children are back in school, new analysis by Indeed Flex, the online marketplace for flexible and temporary work, reveals the best jobs to fit around the school-run.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parents often require employment that allows them to juggle work with family responsibilities, particularly when their children are young, such as doing school drop-offs and pick-ups.

Indeed Flex has revealed ten of the best jobs on its platform with shifts between 9:30am and 3pm, hours that align with most school days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are suitable roles in various sectors, although hospitality dominates the list with five of the ten best-paid jobs offering flexible hours that parents could fit around the school-run.

A role in business support as an Operations Associate is the best-paid position on Indeed Flex with an hourly rate of nearly £20, while chefs (£18.84) and call centre staff (£14.57) are also well-paid, school run-friendly roles.

Separate data by Indeed Flex reveals the real challenges parents face balancing work and childcare costs, especially for children not yet in school.

Almost a third (31%) of women with children under five spend 40% or more of their paycheck on childcare alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To cope, many parents are having to find additional ways to boost their income. A quarter (25%) of women have picked up extra work just to cover rising childcare bills, while another 25% say they have turned to temp jobs to give them more flexibility.

One in five (20%) of these temp-working mums say it's the only way they can juggle work and childcare responsibilities.

To make life easier for parents juggling work and family life, Indeed Flex offers temporary staff the option to access up to 70% of their pay as soon as they have completed a shift.

Instant Pay offers working parents more control over their finances — whether it's to manage cash flow, cover an unexpected bill or to treat their families to a day out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Peck, UK Country Manager of Indeed Flex, said: “Employers that offer flexible roles with shifts that can fit around the school day are a lifeline to busy parents juggling work and family commitments.

“Finding employment of this nature has not always been easy, but the landscape is shifting as businesses recognise the importance of offering less rigid working patterns to attract and retain staff.

“This change is particularly crucial in sectors grappling with persistent staff shortages, as it allows employers to tap into a bigger pool of talent with parents and grandparents.

“Meanwhile, the UK government's 2024 expansion of free childcare is also helping to alleviate some of the pressure on hardpressed parents. This policy change, which extends support to children from nine months old, provides parents with greater support to balance work and family life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Temporary work is an excellent fit for those managing the school run and childcare responsibilities. These roles often allow parents to synchronise their work hours with their children's school day, helping to create a healthier work-life balance.

“As the employment landscape evolves and government support increases, parents should find it easier to maintain their careers while managing their children's daily routines."